Director Ahmed Khan breaks silence on Welcome to the Jungle's financial troubles: 'Coordinating dates of 36 actors is no small task'

Welcome To The Jungle is a massive Bollywood comedy with 36 prominent actors. It has faced multiple delays in its shooting schedule. Director Ahmed Khan recently explained the real reasons behind the hold-up. He also cleared up rumors about the alleged money problems. The film, led by stars like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, and others, is the third part of the popular Welcome series. It was set for a Christmas 2024 release but now, even a Christmas 2025 release is unsure.

Director Ahmed Khan Gives A Clarification On The Multiple Shoot Delays Of Welcome To The Jungle

The delay happened because the team couldn’t shoot in Kashmir as planned. They were supposed to film there in June 2025, but unexpected issues forced them to cancel. Ahmed Khan said finding a new location that looks similar to Kashmir is tough, and coordinating the schedules of 36 actors is a huge challenge. He explained that getting everyone together at the same time takes a lot of effort, which is why the shoot has been postponed. The team is now working hard to find a new place to film and reschedule the actors’ dates.



Ahmed Khan Reveals If Financial Troubles Are A Reason For The Shoot Coming To A Hault

There were rumors that the movie was delayed because of financial troubles. Some reports even claimed that actors were leaving the project due to unpaid fees. However, Ahmed Khan denied these claims. He said he doesn’t handle the money side of things, as that’s the job of producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The Baaghi 3 director made it clear that the delay is only because of the location issue and the difficulty of managing such a large cast, not because of any financial problems.

Welcome To The Jungle has already completed around 70 percent of its shooting. The film also features a mix of well-known actors like Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, along with comedians like Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The excitement is already very high.

Welcome To The Jungle Was Announced For A Christmas 2024 Release

Ahmed Khan Is Confident; He Asks Fans To Ignore Any Rumours

The Welcome series is known for its funny storylines and entertaining characters, and this third installment is expected to deliver the same. Ahmed Khan is confident that the team will overcome the challenges. He said they are fully committed to making the film and are working on a new plan to finish the remaining scenes. The director also asked fans to ignore the rumors and stay excited for the movie. With such a big cast and the success of the earlier Welcome films, there's no doubt that Welcome To The Jungle will take a massive start at the box office.

Update On The Shoot Schedule Of Welcome To The Jungle

The team is now focused on finding a new filming location and getting the actors’ schedules aligned. While no new shooting date has been confirmed, Ahmed Khan assured fans that Welcome To The Jungle is still on track to be a major Bollywood release. Fans of the franchise can look forward to more updates as the team works to complete this star-studded project.

