'If Deepika Padukone wanted the movie so bad...': Kannappa's Madhoo reacts to actress' exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas, is making headlines even before its production. The movie came under controversy when Deepika Padukone walked out, reportedly due to her demands related to work-life balance and paycheck.

Deepika's sudden exit from Spirit sparked a debate in the film industry, with several celebrities sharing their views. Lately, Phool Aur Kaante actress Madhoo Shah has lent her support to the Piku actress.

Madhoo backs Deepika Padukone: 'I applaud today's women who question'

In a recent chat with News18 Showsha, actress Madhoo talked about Deepika Padukone's decision to leave Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie. The actress mentioned that everything in life is negotiable, and it was her personal decision.

"I applaud today's women who question, because it makes it easy for the people who are following them. It is not about having conflicts and constantly fighting. Everything in life is negotiation, and one must know their worth," said Madhoo.

Soon to be seen in Kannappa, the actress highlighted that Deepika is a new mother, and if she wanted it deliberately, she would have adjusted. Madhoo expressed, "Deepika is a new mother; she needs time, and she asked for it. The person on the other side didn't accept, so that didn't work out. If Deepika wanted the movie so bad, and was willing to make other arrangements, she would have accepted it—but she did not, and that's her personal choice."

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Reportedly, Padukone had demanded 6 to 8 hours of work per day. She had also asked for a higher salary and a share of the profits. The demands didn't sit well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, resulting in the Tamasha actress's exit from the project.

Vanga later announced that Triptii Dimri would play the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. The upcoming cop action drama is currently in the pre-production stage and will be released in 2026.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone signed the Atlee-Allu Arjun movie, which is planned on a budget of around Rs 700 crore.

