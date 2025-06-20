The Waterfront Ending Explained: Who’s in Charge of Buckley Family Empire, What Happens to Belle and Harlan’s Romance?

The Waterfront season 1 wrapped up with significant developments for the Buckley family, setting up intense storylines for a likely season 2. The Netflix series follows the Buckleys, a troubled family in the fictional town of Havenport, as they become entangled in crime and family secrets. The finale revealed betrayals, a dangerous alliance, and a surprising leadership twist.

Belle becomes the new boss after striking a deal

Belle Buckley made a secret deal with the Parkers, a powerful cartel family, to save the Buckleys' land from Wes. Wes had bought the Buckleys' bank debt, hoping to take over their property. Belle convinced the Parkers to handle Wes, but in return, she had to take control of the Buckley family business.

The final scene showed Belle standing over a beaten Wes, introduced as the 'new boss.' The decision may create tension, as Belle never told her husband, Harlan, about the deal. This sets the stage for conflict in The Waterfront season 2.

Cane and Harlan turned to the Parkers for help dealing with Grady, a volatile new supplier. Grady had kidnapped Bree, but Cane and Harlan managed to save her. “It had to be done,” Harlan told Cane after Grady was killed. It marked Cane’s first kill, and he struggled with it, but knew it was necessary to save Bree.

Meanwhile, the Parkers are back in business with the Buckleys, though neither Cane nor Harlan knows about Belle’s personal agreement with the cartel.

Here’s what happened to Bree and Peyton in the finale

Grady shot Bree in the leg and threw her into the ocean, but Diller helped her survive by tossing her a rescue pack. She was rescued and taken to the hospital. Bree’s near-death experience helped her process her trauma, including the murder of her grandfather, Beau Buckley, which she witnessed as a child.

Cane and Jenna ended their affair after Peyton confronted Jenna. Peyton decided to forgive Cane and continue their marriage, even though it's far from perfect.

Shawn, Harlan's son, helped save Bree but seemed unsure about staying in Havenport. While he proved his loyalty, he's clearly uncomfortable with the Buckleys' criminal world. His next move remains uncertain.

