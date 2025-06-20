THE BOYZ's agency hits back at Ju Haknyeon's 'distorted' claims, reveals reason for exit amid Japanese AV star scandal

The fallout between former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon and agency ONE HUNDRED Label has escalated into a public war of words. The label has now stepped forward to refute the idol's recent claims about the termination of his contract. What began as a scandal involving the idol's alleged connection to a former AV actress has now escalated into a high-stakes dispute.

At the center of it are questions about agency accountability, legal obligations, and truth in the public eye. On June 20, just hours after Ju Haknyeon released a personal statement, ONE HUNDRED Label responded with a pointed and uncompromising official position. They pushed back against what it called a narrative built on "distorted and one-sided" allegations.

Why did the agency let him go

In its official statement, ONE HUNDRED Label clarified that its decision to terminate Ju Haknyeon’s exclusive contract was not sudden. However, it was the result of a detailed internal review. The agency cited clause 6-3 of the contract. It refers to “conduct that significantly damages the dignity required of a public figure to the extent it hinders entertainment activities.”

The company didn’t go into graphic detail about the incident involving the former adult actress. But it acknowledged that the matter posed a considerable risk to the group’s operations, public image, and internal unity.

Initially, Ju Haknyeon was placed under a temporary suspension from scheduled group activities. However, “after gaining a more detailed understanding of the situation,” the agency ultimately decided to move forward with a formal termination of his contract.

Accusations and rebuttals

Earlier the same day, Ju Haknyeon posted a lengthy social media post. He denied the allegations of spending the night with the ex-AV actress, Asuka Kirara. In his version of events, he alleged that the media reports were based on speculation. He also claimed that the agency had unfairly pressured him to exit THE BOYZ while demanding a hefty sum in damages.

In a strongly worded rebuttal, ONE HUNDRED Label dismissed these accusations. They label them as misleading and damaging to both the agency and its artists. “The core of this matter lies in Ju Haknyeon’s evasion of responsibility and repeated distorted claims,” the agency argued.

Legal measures and evidence

ONE HUNDRED Label also hinted at the possibility of pursuing legal action if what it described as “distorted” narratives continued to circulate. The company confirmed that it would submit official documents and supporting evidence to the relevant legal bodies. This move aims to defend its decision and protect the remaining members of THE BOYZ.

What’s next for THE BOYZ?

As of now, the agency has chosen to draw a line under the public debate. It states that it will refrain from further commenting on Ju’s personal remarks going forward.

ONE HUNDRED Label also assured fans that all scheduled group activities for THE BOYZ, excluding Ju, will continue as planned. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the remaining members, both legally and emotionally.

