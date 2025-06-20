Is Diana Penty planning to marry BF Harsh Sagar after 12 years of live-in relationship? Cocktail actress REACTS

Cocktail fame Diana Penty has opened up about her relationship status, breaking the hearts of millions of her fans. The actress has spilled the beans about her 12-year-old relationship with her boyfriend, Harsh Sagar, and has confirmed that they are in a live-in relationship. Talking about her marriage plans, the actress shared that she's not in any hurry.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, Diana shared that she's not single. "I will not go on a rooftop and start giving speech about it, but I've been with my partner for 12 years now, and we've known each other for 22 years. So, half of our lives, we have known each other. We are really good friends," she said.

The actress also added that she's married in her head even though they haven't tied the knot yet. Explaining her decision, Penty shared that it doesn't make any difference because we respect the relationship in the same way.

The Detective Sherdil star candidly talked about why she's not in any hurry to get married. Praising the families on both sides, she said that they are "very chill" and respect the bond they share as a couple. For them, it's like, "Your happiness is most important."

Diana shared that she and her boyfriend are not against the concept of marriage. "We live together, have a dog together, everybody knows we are together, so there's no rush," she made her point.

On the work front, her latest film, Detective Sherdil, a mystery-comedy, features her alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Banita Sandhu, Boman Irani, and others. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film started streaming on Zee5 from June 20, 2025.

Earlier this year, she was also seen in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava and Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer Azaad. She will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee.

