Planning to watch DNA in theaters? Don’t miss these 11 tweets of Atharvaa Murali’s Tamil action thriller

Tamil action thriller DNA made its way to the big screens on June 20. The Nelson Venkatesan directorial starring Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan, Balaji Sakthivel and others in lead roles, was released today, clashing with several other movies.

Nonetheless, DNA seems to have marked its own foothold among audiences. Audiences have started putting out their honest feedback and reviews about the movie on social media. Check out what netizens have to say about the Tamil film.

Advertisement

DNA Twitter review

One of the most common observations has been that the film begins on a very slow note, which makes the narrative appear lagging and even leaves you feeling bored. It is only after the interval that the movie picks up speed and comes to its actual context.

The screenplay, however, has been considered interactive and engaging for many, while the background score also takes away some points for its unique attempt. The film has been noted for its attempt to both surprise and shock the audience with its premise.

DNA has also been noted for extending its sense of suspense till the near end, which actually helped at more audience retention. Some netizens have appreciated the second half of the film, where the dramatic moments lead up to a great cinematic moment.

Speaking of individual performances, Atharvaa has received heaped praises for his stint as the lead role. The actor’s screen presence, dialogue delivery and other aspects have won acclaim from the majority.

Advertisement

More about DNA

Coming back to the film, the premiere show of DNA was held on June 18, while it was theatrically released on June 20.

The movie was launched in October 2023. It is produced under the banner of Olympia Movies and DNA’s music composer is Ghibran Vaibodha.

ALSO READ: Inside Pics: Ravi Mohan holds alleged GF Keneeshaa Francis close as he celebrates her at success party of new music video