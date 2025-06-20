Who is Andreina Santos on Love Island USA Season 7? All About Model and New Bombshell in Villa

Andreina Santos is the latest Bombshell to join Love Island USA Season 7, and fans are eager to know more about the model. She entered the villa after a tense recoupling, making her arrival all the more dramatic. While most of the current islanders are settled into their couples, Andreina’s entrance could shake things up as she looks for a connection.

Advertisement

Andreina Santos is already making an impression with her confident attitude and glamorous presence. Originally from the United States, Andreina has traveled extensively thanks to her modeling career. She has partnered with several fashion brands and often shares her work on social media. Her Instagram, @andreinasntos, features styled photoshoots, runway moments, and glimpses into her life as a model.

Andreina faces competition from Huda after recoupling

Coming into the villa at this stage means Andreina is competing for attention, especially since most of the male contestants are already paired up. One of the only other singles in the villa is Huda Mustafa, who recently split from Jeremiah Brown. With both women interested in getting to know fellow new Bombshell TJ Palma, some rivalry may be unavoidable.

Despite the pressure, Andreina seems ready for the challenge. She fits in well with the rest of the Love Island USA Season 7 cast, who are mostly in their 20s and have backgrounds in modeling and influencing. At 24, Andreina is on the younger side of the group but brings plenty of experience and drive.

Advertisement

Here’s what you should know about Andreina’s career

Before joining Love Island USA, Andreina had already established herself in the modeling world. She’s walked in fashion shows, worked with global brands, and built a strong online presence, as per ScreenRant. While she hasn’t shared much about her education, she’s been open about balancing school with her modeling work.

Many former islanders have pursued influencer careers after the show, and Andreina is well-positioned to follow in their footsteps. With a strong sense of style and branding, she knows how to market herself and is likely to gain more followers during her time on the show.

It’s still early in Andreina’s journey on Love Island USA Season 7, but fans are curious to see who she connects with and how she handles the upcoming challenges. Whether she finds romance or not, Andreina is already standing out as a confident, stylish, and focused new islander.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 15: Release Date, Streaming Time, Full Schedule and How to Watch