Top 5 Aamir Khan Films at Indian Box Office: Dangal leads while PK follows, where can Sitaare Zameen Par land?

Aamir Khan is among those few superstars who are known to break norms with their risk-taking abilities and turn the tide by going against the trends. The actor has already inclined towards intellectual cinema over mass-masala mainstream cinema. As Sitaare Zameen Par is hitting the screens this weekend, let's take a look at the top 5 Aamir Khan movies at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

5. Ghajini (2008)

Indian Box Office Collection: Rs 114 crore

Rs 114 crore Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Plot: It follows amnesiac Sanjay Singhania, who is on a revenge mission for the murder of his fiancée.

It follows amnesiac Sanjay Singhania, who is on a revenge mission for the murder of his fiancée. What made it a hit: The tight screenplay, music, and performances kept the audiences thrilled and invested.

Ghajini is a perfect example of mass done right. Although the movie was a remake of Suriya's Tamil movie of the same name, the Aamir Khan-starrer turned out to be the first Hindi movie to gross over Rs 100 crore net in India.

4. 3 Idiots (2009)

Indian Box Office Collection: Rs 201.50 crore

Rs 201.50 crore Genre: Coming-Of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-Of-Age Comedy Drama Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Plot: The movie follows two friends searching for their long-lost companion.

The movie follows two friends searching for their long-lost companion. What made it a hit: The top-notch writing mixed with humor and emotions, besides a satirical approach to the education system.

3 Idiots is still regarded as one of the finest Indian films ever made. The movie has immense repeat value and a high entertainment quotient. It was the first Indian film to score Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

3. Dhoom 3 (2013)

Indian Box Office Collection: Rs 260.75 crore

Rs 260.75 crore Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Vijay Krishna Acharya Plot: A circus entertainer went on to rob a corrupt bank to take revenge for his father.

A circus entertainer went on to rob a corrupt bank to take revenge for his father. What made it a hit: The franchise value, chase sequences, and Aamir Khan's superstardom sailed it through a banger theatrical run despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth.

Serving as the third installment of the popular franchise, the YRF production is known for its style and grandeur. Dhoom franchise is now getting its 4th part with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

2. PK (2014)

Indian Box Office Collection: Rs 337.75 crore

Rs 337.75 crore Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy Drama

Sci-Fi Comedy Drama Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Plot: An alien's child-like curiosity challenges societal norms and traditions .

An alien's child-like curiosity challenges societal norms and traditions What made it a hit: The humorous writing, terrific performances, and a relatable subject emerged as its USP, attracting the audience.

PK was a big blockbuster at the box office. It became the first Indian film to surpass Rs 300 crore in net revenue in the domestic market. Aamir Khan played an alien in the movie.

Advertisement

1. Dangal (2016)

Indian Box Office Collection: Rs 374.50 crore

Rs 374.50 crore Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Plot: A father trains his daughters for wrestling to achieve his long-cherished dream of a Gold medal at the Olympics.

A father trains his daughters for wrestling to achieve his long-cherished dream of a Gold medal at the Olympics. What made it a hit: Aamir Khan's brilliant performance and the terrific subject dealing with the themes of women's empowerment, equality, and more.

Dangal remained the highest-grossing movie of Hindi cinema for 7 years until Pathaan arrived in 2023 and surpassed its final domestic cume. Interestingly, the Aamir Khan movie still holds the record for the biggest hit in Indian cinema at the worldwide box office, with earnings of around Rs 1907 crore gross.

All eyes are now on Sitaare Zameen Par's box office performance. It will be interesting to see whether the sports comedy can make it to the top 5 Aamir Khan movies at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Aamir Khan's film pierces your soul's quietest corners