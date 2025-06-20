PICS: Saif Ali Khan joins Karisma Kapoor as they jet-off to Mumbai after attending Sunjay Kapoor's funeral

Businessman and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor's funeral took place in Delhi on June 19. Karisma, along with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan attended it. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan also joined. After being a part of Sunjay's last rites, Karisma and Saif today flew back to Mumbai together in a private flight.

Advertisement

A few pictures of Saif and Karisma have surfaced where they are seen boarding the flight.

Have a look:

Saif Ali Khan shares a very close bond with Karisma Kapoor and her family and to see him standing strong with his sister-in-law and actress in tough times proves how close they are as a family. Earlier, on June 19, the heartbreaking pictures of emotional Kiaan went viral on social media where he was seen crying inconsolably at the last rites of his dad. Mom Karisma and aunt Kareena were also seen supporting him.

For those who don't know, Sunjay Kapoor passed away on June 12, 2025, following a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing a polo game. Reportedly, the heart attack was triggered by a severe allergic reaction after swallowing a bee. Kapoor couldn't survive it despite immediate medical attention. As per Hindustan Times, his company, Sona Comstar, the cause of his death was a heart attack but more details were not shared.

Advertisement

The businessman is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev, son Azarius, stepdaughter Safira Chatwal and two kids with Karisma Kapoor named Samaira, and Kiaan Kapoor.

Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003. It was a grand and highly talked about event which was attended by several big stars. 5 years after their wedding, the couple gave birth to daughter Samaira, and Kiaan was born in 2010. However, the marriage didn't last long and they parted ways in 2014. Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to Nandita Mahtani from whom he got separated in 2000. Following his divorce from Karisma, he married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

ALSO READ: Director Ahmed Khan breaks silence on Welcome to the Jungle's financial troubles: 'Coordinating dates of 36 actors is no small task'