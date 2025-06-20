EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's big plans Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Prediction Rajinikanth creates records with Coolie Dhurandhar Teaser On Ranveer Singh's Birthday Tanishq Vishnu Manchu Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Welcome To The Jungle in trouble again Akshay Kumar

New OTT Releases This Week (June 16 to 22): The Holdovers, Detective Sherdill to The Great Indian Kapil Show — 27 new web series and movies to watch

Here’s a quick roundup of the exciting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jun 20, 2025 | 03:00 PM IST | 84K
The Holdover, Detective Sherdill to The Great Indian Kapil Show
(Credits: Miramax, Maurya Entertainment, Netflix India)

This week (June 16 to 22) is packed with an exciting lineup of movies, web series, and shows. From Detective Sherdill, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to The Gilded Age Season 3 and more, here's a list of the top releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other platforms that you can enjoy!

Advertisement
S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast
1 The Holdovers

Now streaming

Netflix

Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, and others.

2

Sally

Now streaming

Hulu, Disney+

Documentary
3 Kaulitz & Kaulitz Season 2

Now Streaming

 Netflix

Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz
4 Trainwreck: Mayor Of Mayhem (Vol. 1 Episode 2) Now Streaming Netflix Documentary
5 The Buccaneers Season 2 Now Streaming Apple TV+ Kristine Froseth, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ilbrag, Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah and Imogen Waterhouse.

6

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2) 

 Now Streaming

Netflix

 Reece Weaver, Sophy Laufer, Chandi, Jada, Armani Latimer
7 Rosario Tijeras (Season 4) Now Streaming Netflix Bárbara de Regil, Francisco Angelini, Samantha Acuña, Iván Arana    
8 Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)  Now Streaming Netflix Phil Rosenthal, Monica Horan (his wife), Lily Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, Max Rosenthal, and Ben Rosenthal
9 YOLANTHE  Now Streaming Netflix

Yolanthe Cabau

10

 We Were Liars Now Streaming

Prime Video

 Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada
11 The Waterfront Now Streaming Netflix Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Topher Grace
12 Detective Sherdill June 20 Zee5 Diljit Dosanjh, Banita Sandhu, Diana Penty, Boman Irani
13 Ground Zero  June 20

Prime Video

 Emraan Hashmi

14

Sister Midnight

 June 20

Prime Video

Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Samita Tambe, and Shubash Chandra. 
15 Kerala Crime Files (Season 2) (Malayalam) June 20

JioHotstar

Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan
16 Prince and Family (Malayalam) June 20 ZEE5 Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker
17 Karki (Kannada) June 20 SunNXT Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Mimicry Gopi, Yethiraj, Swathi Gurudutt, and Vaale Manjunath
18 Jinn - The Pet (Tamil) June 20 SunNXT Bala Saravanan, Imman Annachi, Radha Ravi,
19 Oka Padhakam Prakaram (Telugu) June 20 SunNXT Sairam Shankar, Sruthi Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, Samuthirakani, Pallavi Gowda
20 Grenfell: Uncovered June 20 Netflix Documentary
21 KPop Demon Hunters June 20 Netflix Stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung-hun Lee. 
22 Olympo  June 20 Netflix Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, and Agustín Della Corte
23 Semi-Soeter June 20 Netflix  Anel Alexander and Nico Panagio 
24 Found (Season 2) June 20 JioHotstar Shanola Hampton, Gabrielle Walsh, Mark-Paul Gosselaar 
25 The Great Indian Kapil Show  June 21 Netflix Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu
26 Noah's Arc: The Movie June 21 Paramount+ Darryl Stephens, Christian Vincent, Doug Spearman, Rodney Chester, Jensen Atwood
27 The Gilded Age Season 3 June 22 HBO Max Baranski, Coon, Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: PICS: Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan breaks down as he bids farewell to father Sunjay Kapur at his last rites

Advertisement

Latest Articles