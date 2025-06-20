New OTT Releases This Week (June 16 to 22): The Holdovers, Detective Sherdill to The Great Indian Kapil Show — 27 new web series and movies to watch
Here’s a quick roundup of the exciting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.
This week (June 16 to 22) is packed with an exciting lineup of movies, web series, and shows. From Detective Sherdill, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to The Gilded Age Season 3 and more, here's a list of the top releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other platforms that you can enjoy!
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|Cast
|1
|The Holdovers
|
Now streaming
|
Netflix
|
Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, and others.
|
2
|
Sally
|
Now streaming
|
Hulu, Disney+
|
Documentary
|3
|Kaulitz & Kaulitz Season 2
|
Now Streaming
|Netflix
|
Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz
|4
|Trainwreck: Mayor Of Mayhem (Vol. 1 Episode 2)
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|Documentary
|5
|The Buccaneers Season 2
|Now Streaming
|Apple TV+
|Kristine Froseth, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ilbrag, Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah and Imogen Waterhouse.
|
6
|
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2)
|Now Streaming
|
Netflix
|Reece Weaver, Sophy Laufer, Chandi, Jada, Armani Latimer
|7
|Rosario Tijeras (Season 4)
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|Bárbara de Regil, Francisco Angelini, Samantha Acuña, Iván Arana
|8
|Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8)
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|Phil Rosenthal, Monica Horan (his wife), Lily Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, Max Rosenthal, and Ben Rosenthal
|9
|YOLANTHE
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|
Yolanthe Cabau
|
10
|We Were Liars
|Now Streaming
|
Prime Video
|Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada
|11
|The Waterfront
|Now Streaming
|Netflix
|Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Topher Grace
|12
|Detective Sherdill
|June 20
|Zee5
|Diljit Dosanjh, Banita Sandhu, Diana Penty, Boman Irani
|13
|Ground Zero
|June 20
|
Prime Video
|Emraan Hashmi
|
14
|
Sister Midnight
|June 20
|
Prime Video
|
Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Samita Tambe, and Shubash Chandra.
|15
|Kerala Crime Files (Season 2) (Malayalam)
|June 20
|
JioHotstar
|
Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan
|16
|Prince and Family (Malayalam)
|June 20
|ZEE5
|Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker
|17
|Karki (Kannada)
|June 20
|SunNXT
|Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Mimicry Gopi, Yethiraj, Swathi Gurudutt, and Vaale Manjunath
|18
|Jinn - The Pet (Tamil)
|June 20
|SunNXT
|Bala Saravanan, Imman Annachi, Radha Ravi,
|19
|Oka Padhakam Prakaram (Telugu)
|June 20
|SunNXT
|Sairam Shankar, Sruthi Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, Samuthirakani, Pallavi Gowda
|20
|Grenfell: Uncovered
|June 20
|Netflix
|Documentary
|21
|KPop Demon Hunters
|June 20
|Netflix
|Stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung-hun Lee.
|22
|Olympo
|June 20
|Netflix
|Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, and Agustín Della Corte
|23
|Semi-Soeter
|June 20
|Netflix
|Anel Alexander and Nico Panagio
|24
|Found (Season 2)
|June 20
|JioHotstar
|Shanola Hampton, Gabrielle Walsh, Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|25
|The Great Indian Kapil Show
|June 21
|Netflix
|Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu
|26
|Noah's Arc: The Movie
|June 21
|Paramount+
|Darryl Stephens, Christian Vincent, Doug Spearman, Rodney Chester, Jensen Atwood
|27
|The Gilded Age Season 3
|June 22
|HBO Max
|Baranski, Coon, Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton
