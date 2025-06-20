New OTT Releases This Week (June 16 to 22): The Holdovers, Detective Sherdill to The Great Indian Kapil Show — 27 new web series and movies to watch

This week (June 16 to 22) is packed with an exciting lineup of movies, web series, and shows. From Detective Sherdill, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to The Gilded Age Season 3 and more, here's a list of the top releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other platforms that you can enjoy!

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast 1 The Holdovers Now streaming Netflix Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, and others. 2 Sally Now streaming Hulu, Disney+ Documentary 3 Kaulitz & Kaulitz Season 2 Now Streaming Netflix Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz 4 Trainwreck: Mayor Of Mayhem (Vol. 1 Episode 2) Now Streaming Netflix Documentary 5 The Buccaneers Season 2 Now Streaming Apple TV+ Kristine Froseth, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ilbrag, Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah and Imogen Waterhouse. 6 AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 2) Now Streaming Netflix Reece Weaver, Sophy Laufer, Chandi, Jada, Armani Latimer 7 Rosario Tijeras (Season 4) Now Streaming Netflix Bárbara de Regil, Francisco Angelini, Samantha Acuña, Iván Arana 8 Somebody Feed Phil (Season 8) Now Streaming Netflix Phil Rosenthal, Monica Horan (his wife), Lily Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, Max Rosenthal, and Ben Rosenthal 9 YOLANTHE Now Streaming Netflix Yolanthe Cabau 10 We Were Liars Now Streaming Prime Video Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada 11 The Waterfront Now Streaming Netflix Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Topher Grace 12 Detective Sherdill June 20 Zee5 Diljit Dosanjh, Banita Sandhu, Diana Penty, Boman Irani 13 Ground Zero June 20 Prime Video Emraan Hashmi 14 Sister Midnight June 20 Prime Video Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Samita Tambe, and Shubash Chandra. 15 Kerala Crime Files (Season 2) (Malayalam) June 20 JioHotstar Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, Zhinz Shan 16 Prince and Family (Malayalam) June 20 ZEE5 Dileep, Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker 17 Karki (Kannada) June 20 SunNXT Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Mimicry Gopi, Yethiraj, Swathi Gurudutt, and Vaale Manjunath 18 Jinn - The Pet (Tamil) June 20 SunNXT Bala Saravanan, Imman Annachi, Radha Ravi, 19 Oka Padhakam Prakaram (Telugu) June 20 SunNXT Sairam Shankar, Sruthi Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, Samuthirakani, Pallavi Gowda 20 Grenfell: Uncovered June 20 Netflix Documentary 21 KPop Demon Hunters June 20 Netflix Stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung-hun Lee. 22 Olympo June 20 Netflix Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, and Agustín Della Corte 23 Semi-Soeter June 20 Netflix Anel Alexander and Nico Panagio 24 Found (Season 2) June 20 JioHotstar Shanola Hampton, Gabrielle Walsh, Mark-Paul Gosselaar 25 The Great Indian Kapil Show June 21 Netflix Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu 26 Noah's Arc: The Movie June 21 Paramount+ Darryl Stephens, Christian Vincent, Doug Spearman, Rodney Chester, Jensen Atwood 27 The Gilded Age Season 3 June 22 HBO Max Baranski, Coon, Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton

