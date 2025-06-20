BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT gains new fan in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie: 'Every morning…'

APT has been an earworm for adults and children worldwide. The BLACKPINK and Bruno Mars collaboration dropped on October 18, 2024. Amid being among the Billboard Hot 100 chart's top 10 for weeks on end and arguably earning the title of the summer song of the year, Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is a die-hard fan of the music.

K-pop finds its way into the Chopra-Jonas household

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Baywatch actress spilled about her life raising her first child, daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra revealed, "She wears a Moana dress all day and Moana 2 is her favourite," speaking about their recent visit to Disney World.

Talking about her music taste, she added how the 3-year-old enjoys a wide range of music. Among those, the star revealed her kid's beloved track, "APT is her favorite song, by the way. Every morning." She further added how it's their "Morning song".

The actress revealed how their daughter has named her father, The Jonas Brothers' group, The Doughnut Brothers. While juggling her school and other activities, the young one is trying hard to keep up with all the latest trends.

"There are so many classes. Kids do so much. She wants to socialise with other babies." Previously, the couple revealed that she was into karate and piano, while managing a busy life in New York.

Meanwhile, her parents are each building their own successful careers. With Nick Jonas' Broadway shows for The Last Five Years and Priyanka Chopra's shoots in India for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, the family is trying to hang out together whenever possible.

The couple's last appearance together was at the 2025 Met Gala, which they took over with a polka dot dress for her, a hat on top, and a massive emerald necklace. Meanwhile, he wore a white shirt and black pants, complementing her look.

