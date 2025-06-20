Nick Jonas and Brothers Earn THIS Special Nickname From Daughter Malti Marie, Reveals Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers may be one of the biggest boy bands of all time, but to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s kid, they’re very much like a snack. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Heads of State star shared how packed her daughter’s schedule is. Malti Marie, unknowing of her father’s sparkling career, is known to be referring to his group as The Doughnut Brothers.

Details of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s fun times with their first child revealed

During her highly anticipated chat with Jimmy Fallon, the Quantico actress shared how, despite being unaware of the fame that follows her father and her uncles, she’s happy with their work and has even given them a funny nickname. “She doesn’t identify them,” shared Priyanka Chopra about her daughter’s familiarity with her famous father’s group, “but she calls them ‘The Doughnut Brothers’… Isn’t it amazing?”

The title is so loved by Priyanka Chopra that she wants the boy band to make official merch out of it, guessing it would rival some of the most sought-after ones.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy on January 15, 2022, and have since tried to keep her out of the public eye. However, as she grows, the couple continues to share precious moments with their daughter. Talking about the ‘light of their lives,’ the 42-year-old actress revealed, “She’s precocious, she’s funny, she’s a little comedian. She knows she’s funny, so that’s even better.”

Having built a life in and around New York, while also traveling to India and back, the power couple seems to be trying their best to give her the best possible life as a celeb kid. They previously spoke about her karate classes and piano lessons, touching on how difficult it is to manage her packed schedule around their own.

