BTS' V gearing up for brawny appearance on Kim Jong Kook's show? Don't miss secret cameo in latest episode

BTS member V returned to civilian life after completing his military training on June 10. It's just been over a week since his discharge, and he is already everywhere, engaging in various kinds of activities, like making dance reels, attending J-Hope's concert, playing golf, visiting piano recitals and more. Recently, on June 19, he made a cameo in Kim Jong Kook's YouTube show and created a stir on social media with it.

BTS' V surprises Haha on Kim Jong Kook's show

Kim Taehyung aka V made a voice cameo in the latest episode of the YouTube channel Gym Jong Kook. It featured Haha, his son Dream, and bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho as guests. During one segment, host Kim Jong Kook jokingly asked someone to congratulate Haha on the release of his new album Sunny Day, as the episode was primarily focused on that. The one who responded was Haha's industry acquaintance V.

V chimed in with a heartfelt message, saying, "Congrats on the album, Haha hyung (older brother)," accompanied by a thumbs-up gesture in front of the camera. Despite not appearing on screen, BTS ARMY didn't fail to identify the voice of the Love wins all singer. His congratulatory wish sent Haha into joyful shock. Visibly stunned, he couldn't help but laugh. He subtly hinted at V's identity by jumping and flashing a V-sign to the camera.

Despite Kim Jong Kook's desperate attempts to keep his team and guests from getting distracted by V, he failed. They kept waving at V, and Haha even ended up saying, "Taehyung, take care."

Kim Taehyung’s cameo impact!

Though in the video, just V's voice was heard, it managed to create a stir on social media and made it to several K-media headlines. Fans called him "main character" for his unparalleled impact and expected to see his brawny appearance in the next episode.

V and Haha's friendship is over a decade old. Back in 2015, the BTS member recommended Haha's song, Story of a Short Kid, on BTS' X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a track that "gave me great comfort when I was little". Giving a nod to that, Haha referred to V on Kim Jong Kook's show as "the one who gave a shout-out to my song on Twitter.”

