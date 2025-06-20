Why is Kim Sae Ron's ex-manager suing YouTuber covering Kim Soo Hyun case? Kwon Young Chan claims he was 'dad' to actress

Kim Sae Ron's former manager, commonly known as Mr K, decided to drag Kwon Young Chan to court due to defamatory comments made by him. He claimed that the remarks allegedly character assassinated him and ruined his reputation, as reported by psepeter's blog on June 20.

Kim Sae Ron's manager filed defamation suit against YouTuber Kwon Young Chan

Advertisement

On June 19, Mr K, the former manager of the late actress Kim Sae Ron, filed a complaint against YouTuber Kwon Young Chan with Seoul's Seocho Police Station for violating the Information and Communications Network Act (defamation). The charges were based on Kwon Young Chan allegedly spreading false information about Mr K on his YouTube channel, Kwon Young-chan TV, for a period of three months.

He also accused the content creator of exposing his name and identity through his video coverage of the Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy, alleging it was an invasion of privacy.

Accusations brought by Kwon Young Chan against Kim Sae Ron's former manager

Kwon Young-chan TV videos about Mr K claimed the latter's involvement in embezzling hospital bills and grooming actress Kim Sae Ron. Mr K, who served as Kim Sae Ron's personal manager after she signed an exclusive contract with Management Run in January 2023, denied these allegations, stating that the emergency medical bills were paid using corporate and company cards. There was no private relationship or illegal activity involved.

Advertisement

Kwon Young Chan, however, had already reported Mr K for violating medical and personal information laws.

Mr K accused Kwon Young Chan of maligning his fatherly relationship with Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron's former manager cited his close bond with the actress, saying she trusted him so much that she affectionately called him "dad." "I supported her financially during her hardships and did my best to help her career revival," he stated. Mr K described her death as "deeply shocking," and he was further devastated by Kwon Young Chan's "inhumane false claims".

He alleged that those defamatory statements severely damaged his reputation, all before he could even "grieve properly" on the actress' untimely passing.

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron’s debt worth millions of KRW uncovered 5 months before her passing; actress had named those who ‘saved’ her