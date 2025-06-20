Kuberaa Ending Explained: What does Dhanush as Deva do with Rs 10000 crore in the climax scene?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles, hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. The Sekhar Kammula directorial presents a social thriller tale, featuring the story of a beggar and a former CBI officer whose lives intertwine due to a businessman’s ambition.

Advertisement

Kuberaa features the story of a multimillionaire, Neeraj Mitra (played by Jim Sarbh), who lives in Mumbai with a luxurious life and believes that fame is equal to power.

In his life of high society, the business tycoon discovers an oil reserve in the Bay of Bengal. As he hopes to procure it and use it to improve his finances for at least 15 years, he decides to fund politicians with a bribe of Rs 1 lakh crore.

However, in doing so, the businessman requires the expertise of a former CBI officer, a man from a middle-class financial background. As the calm and calculated man delves into the world of scandal, intertwined with the web of lies, he forms a plan to funnel the money.

In hopes of doing the same, the CBI officer, Deepak (Nagarjuna Akkineni), decides to recruit various beggars from the nation to transport the money. He then discovers Deva, a homeless man.

Advertisement

Spoiler Alert

As Deva (played by Dhanush) is recruited and groomed into the planned scandal, he is passed off as a wealthy man carrying a portion of Rs 10000 crore with him. However, over the passing moments, the beggar realizes that Neeraj plans to kill him and the rest of the beggars after completing the mission.

In fear for his life, the once naive Deva runs for his safety and accidentally meets Sameera, a young girl with her own dreams and desires.

As a manhunt is called on Deva by Deepak, we are exposed to the realities faced by beggars in society. Additionally, flashback portions showcase how the once-honest CBI officer was a part of the corruption, making him a pawn in the corrupt system.

With the money in his hand, Deva decides to supply the Rs 10000 crore he has to the poor people of the society, with Neeraj still hot on his tail. Now, a reformed Deepak joins the beggar’s side, seeking to end the businessman’s evil tactics and bring an end to the cat-and-mouse chase once and for all.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kuberaa Review: Dhanush serves as the driving force in tale of ‘power vs money’ with a stern performance by Nagarjuna