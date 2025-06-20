Inside Pics: Ravi Mohan holds alleged GF Keneeshaa Francis close as he celebrates her at success party of new music video

Ravi Mohan’s personal life has been a matter of much buzz and gossip among his fans. The actor whose divorce case is still pending is rumored to be dating singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis.

While the two have not really confirmed dating one another, their pictures and public appearances continue to fuel the rumors. And recently, the actor was spotted cheering for Keneeshaa after the success of her new song.

Ravi Mohan holds Keneeshaa close in new pictures

Recently, Keneeshaa Francis shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which were from the success party of her recently released music video, Andrum Indrum. She celebrated her win surrounded by close friends and known members from the film fraternity.

Interestingly, Ravi Mohan was also present at the event and was seen holding her close in one of the pictures. Moreover, the Parasakthi actor was also seen cheering for Keneeshaa in one of the candid snapshots.

Ravi Mohan makes special cameo in Keneeshaa’s Andrum Indrum

Well, Ravi Mohan’s presence at the success party of Andrum Indrum can also be linked to one more reason besides his and Keneeshaa’s rumored link-up.

For the uninitiated, the actor made a special appearance in the music video, which is essentially an extended cameo in the song. His stint has undoubtedly fueled more rumors of their alleged relationship once more.

When Ravi Mohan tagged him and Keneesha as ‘Us’

A few days ago, one of Ravi Mohan’s social media posts caught attention when he referred to himself and Keneeshaa Francis as "Us."

To put things into context, the actor had penned a shoutout message for the artist’s new music video on his IG stories.

Along with it, he wrote a caption which read as “From US to You. Watch it world @keneeshaa1.” This was the first time that he referred to the two of them with such a tag, raising eyebrows about their alleged romance.

