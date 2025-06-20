Lizzo Reveals Truth About Using Ozempic on Weight Loss Journey After Initially Denying it: 'Don't Like to Tell...'

Pop star Lizzo confirmed that she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss drugs, months after denying speculation about her use of the medications. In a new episode of Trisha Paytas’ Just Trish podcast released Thursday, June 19, the About Damn Time singer admitted she “tried everything” to lose weight, including weight loss injections.

“It’s not easy,” said Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. “Ozempic works because you eat less food. That’s it. It makes you feel full, so if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same s--t.”

The singer shared that while experimenting with trendy weight loss medications like Ozempic, she ultimately decided to focus on managing her calorie intake. “It’s just the science for me, calories in versus calories out,” she said.

During the conversation, she also opened up about changing her diet. The four-time Grammy Award winner revealed that she stopped being vegan after nearly a decade and switched to eating meat and whole foods like beef, chicken, and fish.

“When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” she shared. “But really, I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day.”

Her shift began during a trip to Japan, where she felt a noticeable difference in how her body responded to animal-based foods. Lizzo said that she heard the Japanese diet was the healthiest in the world. Lizzo said, “My body was so happy. My body was like, ‘More, more please.’ And I was like, ‘OK, this is what my body likes.’”

Here’s why Lizzo hesitated to share her weight loss methods

Lizzo stated that she avoids sharing too many details about her personal weight loss methods because she doesn’t want others to follow her approach, given that it might not work for them as every body is different.

While she didn’t mention which GLP-1 brand she used or when she tried it, medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have become increasingly popular for weight loss. Originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, these drugs are now widely used to help people lose weight.

The revelation came just months after Lizzo responded to Ozempic rumors on Instagram. In a September 2024 post, she mentioned receiving Ozempic allegations after spending five months focused on weight training and maintaining a calorie deficit.

Then, in an April TikTok livestream, she shared that she had lost 16% of her body fat simply by cutting out two to three Starbucks drinks a day and sticking to a calorie deficit.

