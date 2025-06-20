Aamir Khan's son Junaid pushed by Salman Khan’s security? Video from Sitaare Zameen Par screening sparks debate

Salman Khan visited the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere night to lend his support to longtime friend and actor Aamir Khan. Salman was accompanied by an entourage of security guards. The security was so tight that Aamir's son Junaid Khan had to face the ire while approaching Salman. While it was meant to be a celebratory night, a little chaos and tension unfolded when Junaid Khan got pushed by Khan's team.

In a viral video, Junaid Khan can be seen approaching Salman Khan but gets pushed away by Khan's security. The video is receiving reactions from all corners. While some fans are celebrating it, citing the 'Sigma' and 'Aura' of the Sultan actor, a section highlighted the situation's seriousness. A social media user shared the video on Twitter (now X) and hailed Salman Khan's aura. The tweet reads, "Bhai ka aura is unmatchable (with biceps emoticon)."

Another reacted, "That walk. That presence. That swag. SK’s aura hit different (with fire emoji). A third user wrote, "Damn... Is it for real? (mind-blown emoji) When it comes to Salman Khan, things can be unexpected to happen. Still yakeen nahi ho raha... I'm shocked (shocking emoji)."

For the unversed, Salman Khan's heightened security comes in the wake of several death threats which he is receiving for over an year. His team is very particular about superstar's security, especially during public outings. Before Junaid Khan, Vicky Kaushal also had to face the same.

Junaid Khan's career and work front

Talking about Junaid Khan, he marked his acting debut with Maharaj, co-starring Sharvari. The movie was directly released on streaming giant Netflix, skipping the theatrical outing. Further, he was seen in Loveyapa, where the actor was paired with Khushi Kapoor. Both movies received mixed word-of-mouth, with the latter bombing at the box office.

The actor will now be seen in a romantic film, reportedly titled 'Ek Din'. He will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi in the upcoming remake of Thai film 'One Day'.

