ADOR executive shielded by Min Hee Jin in harassment case said to be 'partner' in plan against HYBE; Report

Recently Min Hee Jin was accused of ‘covering up’ a workplace harassment case. An alleged former female employee claimed that a male executive constantly abused her but the ADOR CEO sided with him. Now, reports are saying that the executive might be Min Hee Jin’s partner in her plans to usurp management rights from HYBE.

On August 13, the Korean media outlet TV Daily reported that a new claim had been made about the male ADOR executive who was accused of harassing a former employee.

According to Sports Today’s report, the executive referred to as A is the same vice president who planned to usurp ADOR’s management rights from HYBE, joining hands with Min Hee Jin. The vice president who has been identified as the perpetrator in the harassment case, worked as an accountant to plan with the ADOR CEO.

As per reports, he joined forces with Min Hee Jin with plans to exercise the put option and receive 100 billion KRW, file a lawsuit against HYBE for infringement of rights, and then recommend the company make ADOR independent.

The latest reports also raised speculation that Min Hee Jin might have covered up the harassment case of giant executive A out of concern for a loss of leadership in her plot to seize management rights.

For the unversed, last month, amid the HYBE-ADOR feud, a shocking revelation came to light. It was reported that Min Hee Jin covered up a sexual harassment case in her company ADOR.

Then, just a few days ago, a former employee raised her voice against the ADOR CEO claiming she was the victim. According to her, she faced severe abuse and bullying while working in the agency and even filed a complaint on March 6, 2024.

She revealed that she has been subjected to executive A’s sexist comments on multiple occasions. She also claimed to have faced unfair treatment, revealing that she received workloads even on holidays and weekends.

The woman further accused Min Hee Jin of siding with the executive in this matter, even going so far as editing KakaoTalk chats to discredit the victim. She also revealed that the ADOR CEO allegedly insulted her brutally for complaining.

