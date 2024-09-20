When BTS’ V ‘crashed’ Jungkook and SUGA’s Suchwita date; Know what happened

BTS’ SUGA’s YouTube talk show Suchwita has invited many guests since its premiere. However, his bandmate V seemed to be the first uninvited guest who came out on the floor unexpectedly. Jungkook, who was the actual guest for that episode, asked him to leave hilariously.

Back in November 2023, the BTS maknae appeared on SUGA’s Suchwita to promote his debut solo album GOLDEN. The two were having a serious conversation about the rapper’s D-DAY tour when they suddenly spotted V roaming behind the camera.

“We are in the middle of the shoot. Can you please leave?”, the Seven singer hilariously asked his bandmate. V entered the frame with a nonchalant attitude, taking a seat beside Jungkook.

SUGA asked him “How did you know we were filming?”, to which he replied that he found out from the group chat.

The FRI(END)S singer immediately started indulging in the scrumptious food waiting in front of him and even asked for Ssamjang (thick spicy paste). He looked really comfortable among his two bandmates, so much so that the host commented, “He came in like someone who was waiting to eat.”

V explained that he heard them talking about music, so he just wanted to drop by for a while and then leave, “but then you gave me attention”, he added. Suddenly, a rush of excitement took over the atmosphere as Jungkook said, “Let’s bring up the view count,” while SUGA added, “Let’s go, 20 million”.

Advertisement

Watch the episode here:

Meanwhile, all three of them are currently completing their mandatory military service and are set to return home in June 2025.

On the work front, V made his solo comeback back in March with a digital single titled FRI(END)S. Following that, he released a photobook titled TYPE 1 and also launched an exhibition for the same.

On the other hand, Jungkook released a new solo titled Never Let Go on June 7 as a BTS FESTA 2024 song. He also launched a solo exhibition in August, commemorating her debut album GOLDEN.

Meanwhile, SUGA was embroiled in a DUI controversy for quite a while, which recently came to an end.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s How You Like That hits 1.3 billion views becoming their 5th music video after BOOMBAYAH, Kill This Love, and more to do so