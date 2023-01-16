Alchemy of Souls Part 2 tops most buzzworthy K-drama list: Lee Jae Wook reigns over actor rankings

In its last and final week on air, ‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’ successfully completed its running time while ranking top in the buzzworthy K-drama of the week. The popular fantasy drama sits atop the buzzworthy drama ranking which was released by Good Data Corporations. It releases rankings each week using a collection of data from various sources, including social media networks, online communities, news articles, videos, and blog posts. These rankings include data about the K-dramas that are currently on air or are set to air soon.

‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’ not only ranked first in the K-dramas, which generated high buzz in the first week of January, but its actors have also dominated three spots in the K-drama actors list, which have generated high buzz in the first week of January. Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung were among the first and second ranks on the actors' list, respectively. Jo Jae Yoon who played the role of Jin Mu on the show is also ranked in the eighth position in this actors list.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is a K-drama which is divided into two parts with part 1 of twenty episodes airing from June to August, while part 2 of ten episodes aired from December 2022 to January 2023. The plot of the story is based on a fictional country named Daeho and follows the twisted fates and growth of young mages. Their fate is intertwined by a forbidden magic spell called ‘alchemy of souls’ that enables souls to switch bodies.

‘The Interest of Love’ maintained its second position in this week's drama list, which is based on a book of the same Korean title. This K-drama follows the story of four young people with varied interests. They meet each other at KCU Bank’s branch as they try to find the meaning of love. The actors Moon Ga Young and Yoo Yeon Seok from this Korean drama rank fourth and fifth on the actors' list respectively.

‘Payback’, SBS’ new K-drama ranked third highest in the first week of January with its star Lee Sun Kyun ranking third and Moon Chae Won ranking ninth in the actors' list. This new drama follows a storyline of people risking their lives to fight against a money cartel, which has also colluded with legal institutions. They do not stay silent in the face of adversaries against incompetency and injustice.

‘Brain Works’ is a new drama by KBS 2TV which debuted at the fourth rank on the drama list, with Jung Yong Hwa from this drama ranking seventh in the actors’ list for the first week of January. This K-drama follows a storyline of a neuroscientist and a detective who work together to solve criminal cases together.

‘Red Balloon’ swept the fifth position on this list. The K-drama follows the storyline of four people as they sail through life to help with their heartbreak and quench their desires.

Top 10 K-dramas which generated high buzz in the first week of January

1. Alchemy of Souls Part 2

2. The Interest of Love

3. Payback

4. Brain Works

5. Red Balloon

6. Three Bold Siblings

7. Missing: The Other Side 2

8. Agency

9. The Forbidden Marriage

10. Trolley

Top-ranked K-drama actors on the buzzworthy list

Lee Jae Wook ranked atop the K-drama actors in the first week of the buzz-worthy list. He made his debut in 2018 and has gained increasing popularity for his role in ‘Search: WWW’, ‘Extraordinary You’ and more.

Go Yoon Jung ranked second in the K-drama actors list. She made her debut in 2019 and shot to the limelight with her supporting character in the television series, ‘Sweet Home’.

Lee Sun Kyun ranked third on the list, has worked on several Korean dramas along with starring in ‘Parasite’, an Oscar-winning movie.

Moon Ga Young ranked fourth in the list and has played impressive roles in Korean dramas such as ‘True Beauty’, ‘Welcome to Waikiki’, ‘Tempted’, and more.

Yoo Yeon Seok is ranked fifth on this list along with working on several notable projects including ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Perfect Proposal’, ‘Dr. Romantic’, and more.

Top 10 K-drama actors who generated the highest buzz in the first week of January

1. Lee Jae Wook from ‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’

2. Go Yoon Jung from ‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’

3. Lee Sun Kyun from ‘Payback’

4. Moon Ga Young from ‘The Interest of Love’

5. Yoo Yeon Seok from ‘The Interest of Love’

6. Lee Bo Young from ‘Agency’

7. Jung Yong Hwa from ‘Brain Works’

8. Jo Jae Yoon from ‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’

9. Moon Chae Won from ‘Payback’

10. Kim Hyun Joo from ‘Trolley’