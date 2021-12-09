Bulgasal’s Lee Jin Wook and Lee Yeon Hee cast as leads in Kakao TV’s upcoming slice of life drama?

On December 9th, Lee Yeon Hee recently confirmed her appearance in Kakao TV's original series 'Wedding White Paper' which is a realistic romance work that unfolds in the process of marriage preparation for a couple in their 30s, who seemed to be the beginning of happiness after hard work, like a happy ending in a fairy tale.

In the drama, Lee Yeon Hee takes on the role of Kim Na Eun, who is a smart and stubborn woman. She works with Lee Jin Wook, who will be playing the role of Seo Jun Hyung, the prospective groom.

Previously, Lee Jin Wook's agency, BH Entertainment announced, "Lee Jin Wook received an offer to appear in Kakao TV's 'Wedding White Paper' and is positively reviewing it." Lee Jin Wook is about to appear in tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Bulgasal', which will be aired for the first time on December 18th. Accordingly, attention is focused on whether Lee Jin Wook will make a fast return to the screen with the 'Wedding white paper' following 'Bulgasal’.

Lee Yeon Hee is most known for her work in the television series ‘East of Eden’ (2008), ‘Phantom’ (2012), ‘Miss Korea’ (2013), ‘The Package’ (2017); and in the films ‘A Millionaire's First Love’ (2006), ‘M’ (2007) and ‘Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island’ (2015).

Lee Jin Wook is best known for his leading role in the romance series ‘Glass Castle’, the time-traveling series ‘Nine’ (2013), romance series ‘The Time We Were Not in Love’ and ‘I Need Romance 2012’, crime thriller series ‘Voice’ (seasons 2–3), a Netflix apocalyptic horror series ‘Sweet Home’ and a supporting role in the comedy film ‘Miss Granny’.

