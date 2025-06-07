PICS: After son Akhil Akkineni's wedding, Nagarjuna wraps up dubbing for Dhanush’s Kuberaa with Sekhar Kammula

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa is all geared up for its release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the King actor has wrapped up dubbing.

The actor was recently spotted alongside director Sekhar Kammula, with a few pictures being shared by Annapurna Studios on social media.

Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps up Kuberaa dubbing

Kuberaa is a social thriller movie that has Dhanush in the lead role, featuring him as a beggar. With Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the co-lead, the film has actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.

Talking about the Shiva actor, the veteran star recently made headlines after his son Akhil Akkineni tied the knot on June 6, 2025. The grand wedding event that took place recently had several top celebrities as guests, with the ceremony taking place in Hyderabad.

Following the event, Nagarjuna penned an emotional note on social media with a series of pictures. Sharing a few glimpses from the happy occasion, the actor said, “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong.”

Highlighting how the event was filled with love and laughter, the actor asked everyone to bless his son as he begins a new journey.

Coming to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front, the actor will soon be appearing in an important role for the movie Coolie. The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be an action venture with Kannada star Upendra Rao also playing a key role.

Apart from them, the much-awaited film from Tamil cinema would have Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The actioner is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

With actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more in the ensemble cast, the film is set to have a clash release with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Furthermore, there are speculations that Nagarjuna might also appear in the film Jailer 2, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

