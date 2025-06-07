Ramayana: Did Arun Govil subtly slam Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s war drama?

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-led Ramayana is one of the most awaited Bollywood films right now. It features a star-studded ensemble and has been making headlines even before its release. The latest actor to be roped in the war drama is Vivek Oberoi. Now, Arun Govil took a subtle dig at Ranbir for playing the role of Lord Ram.

Arun Govil rose to fame with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan where he played the role of Lord Ram. However, in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama, he will be seen in the role of King Dashrath. In a recent interview with NDTV, Arun Govil said, “Three-four people tried recreating it, but they were not successful. I don’t think in our lifetime someone should try to recreate Ramayan.”

Taking a subtle dig at Ranbir Kapoor, the actor shared, “As far as some actor playing Ram (is concerned), all the available actors, all the stars at this moment – I don’t think anyone is suitable. Maybe you can find someone outside the industry.”

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Sunil Lahri expressed his disappointment over Arun Govil portraying Dashrath in the upcoming film. He felt that by taking on this role, he was diminishing the iconic image he had built as Lord Ram. Sunil added that if he were offered a similar role, he would have declined it. Referring to Arun as an elder brother, he mentioned that out of respect, he wouldn’t have accepted any other part either.

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Arun Govil, Ramayana also stars KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaykay, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Apart from them, the film also stars Ravi Dubey, Indira Krishnan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, and others.

Ramayana will be released in two parts in the theater. The first part is locked to hit the theaters in Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027. Both parts are being filmed simultaneously, in one go, and are in production currently.

