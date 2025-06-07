Imagine crossover between Sitaare Zameen Par and Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan's musical night brings it to life and you can't miss it

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is already grabbing all the headlines even before its release for all the right reasons. Set to hit the theaters on June 20, 2025, the actor is currently busy promoting the film. Ever since its announcement, there has been considerable chatter and hype surrounding this film. The release of the trailer and songs has only increased the fans' excitement. Amidst all this, Aamir hosted a magical musical night with the team which was all attended by Ranbir Kapoor, a crossover you didn’t see coming.

Actor Vedant Sharma took to Instagram and dropped glimpses from Aamir Khan-hosted musical night. The entire team of Sitaare Zameen Par, including debutants and Aamir, is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor and it was definitely not on our cards.

The Love & War actor looks absolutely dapper in an all-black look. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants and a matching denim jacket. He paired his look with white shoes. Sharing the sneak peek from the event, Vedant captioned it, “BRB, still processing the crossover of Sitaare×Ranbir× Kiran Rao.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Sitaare Zameen Par director R.S. Prasanna opened up on casting Genelia Deshmukh in a key role in the film and revealed that it was Aamir Khan who suggested her name while discussing the female lead.

The director also revealed that the actor mentioned his close bond with Riteish Deshmukh, whom he met at a party alongside Genelia. During the gathering, Genelia expressed her desire to make a comeback to films in Aamir's presence.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20, 2025. Besides Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, the film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, Sitaare Zameen is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

