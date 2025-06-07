Housefull 5 Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar's madcap comedy takes a SOLID worldwide start of Rs 37.25 crore

Housefull 5 grossed Rs 26.50 crore (Rs 22 crore net) in India and Rs 10.75 crore (USD 1.25m) internationally for a worldwide opening day of Rs 37.25 crore. This is a robust opening day for the Akshay Kumar starrer, standing tall as one of the best in his career. The India opening can be classified as good while the overseas opening is very good.

The India opening of Housefull 5 is pretty much on expected lines, in-fact slightly lower than we predicted. It is still good and it has given the movie the foundation to grow big over the weekend. The opening internationally, however, is significantly higher than expected and a weekend of over USD 4 million is locked. The global opening weekend shall be around or slightly under Rs 150 crore, setting the comedy up well for the days ahead.

Here is the breakdown for the opening day worldwide opening gross of Housefull 5

Particulars Amount India Gross Rs 26.50 crore Overseas Gross Rs 10.75 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 37.25 crore

Housefull has been a franchise with no misses and Housefull 5 can also join the coveted list of Housefull films with a hit verdict. For that, the movie must try and net around Rs 200 crore in India and gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide.Housefull 5 is the third biggest Bollywood opener worldwide, only behind Chhaava (Rs 46 crore) and Sikandar (Rs 45 crore). Chhaava went on to emerge as an all time blockbuster while Sikandar sealed a sorry fate, ending its global run grossing just around Rs 175 crore or so.

Internationally, Housefull 5 has benefitted greatly by the excellent production value and by the star-studded cast. The look and feel of the movie is rich and it shows in every frame. Above that, having two different versions with two climaxes has helped audiences become even more curious to watch the movie. Even if the killer-mystery is the secondary factor for a comedy of Housefull's nature, it plays a role in drawing the audience to theatres. If it was a conventional Housefull movie with no change from the previous installments, it could have been fatal as audiences crave for something new each time they see a Housefull movie, even if the core remains the same.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on the film? Also, which version did you watch? A or B?

