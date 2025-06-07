Housefull 5 vs Raid 2 Day 1 Territorial Break Down India Box Office: Here's how Akshay Kumar's comic caper compares to Ajay Devgn's crime-drama

Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 has taken a good start of Rs 22 crore net in India, driven by higher than expected spotbookings. The film is all set to make solid gains over the holiday weekend. It is the 3rd biggest opener of the year, only behind Chhaava and Sikandar. Raid 2 which was previously the 3rd biggest, has slipped down to fourth. Here's analysing the territory wise collection of Housefull 5 and Raid 2 for the opening day.

Raid 2 took a very good opening of Rs 18.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The film's opening day numbers were aided by the May Day holiday but it had to lock horns with two significant regional biggies Retro and Hit 3 from the opening day itself.

Housefull 5 has released a day after Thug Life but that movie's negative word of mouth has affected it so much that has started seeing very high drops.

Raid 2 put up strong collections across India but what stands out is its collections in the Mumbai circuit. Raid 2 collected Rs 8.35 crore in this circuit and even Housefull 5, which is much bigger a film than the former, has netted lesser. Housefull 5 has collected Rs 7.80 crore, marking a difference of slightly over Rs 50 lakh. In every other circuit, Housefull 5 has established a comfortable lead over Ajay Devgn's crime-drama.

The Territorial Breakdown For The Opening Day Box Office Of Housefull 5 And Raid 2 Is As Under

Area Housefull 5 Net Collection Raid 2 Net Collection North 6.40 crore 4 crore Mumbai 7.80 crore 8.35 crore Central 2.65 crore 2.10 crore East 2.25 crore 2 crore South 2.80 crore 2.20 crore Total Rs 22 crore net Rs 18.50 crore net

Raid 2 went on to net over Rs 162 crore in India, emerging a bonafied hit. All eyes are on Housefull 5 to see if it can go beyond what Raid 2 has collected, and if yes, by what margin. Housefull 5, being a much pricier film, must net atleast 40 crore more than Raid 2 to be in contention to be called a hit movie. The weekend should bring in around Rs 85 crore net for Akshay Kumar's comic caper and then it is to be seen if the weekdays can remain strong.

Talking about international collections, Housefull 5 has taken a very good opening of USD 1.25 million and it should cross the lifetime collections of Raid 2 internationally by the end of day 2.

You can watch Housefull 5 in theatres now.

