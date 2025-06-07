Housefull 5 opened well at the overseas box office, grossing USD 1.25 million (Rs. 10.50 crore) approx on its Friday opening day. Combined with its Rs. 26.50 crore opening day collection in India, the film recorded a worldwide gross of Rs. 37 crore on Day 1.

The overseas opening day numbers are the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film, tying with Housefull 3, which grossed USD 1.25 million (USD 1.60 million including previews) in 2016. However, Housefull 3 had a release in Pakistan, which is a no-go for Indian films now. In a like-for-like comparison, excluding Pakistan, Housefull 5 sets a new record for Kumar, surpassing the previous best held by Good Newwz.

From here, the film will aim for a weekend of USD 4 million plus, which will also be a record for Akshay, and that will be even without needing to exclude Pakistan.

The best performing markets for the film were the Middle East and New Zealand, with good support from Australia and the United Kingdom. The US and Canada could have done better, as they are significantly lower than Diwali releases Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while in other markets, it was either ahead or on par.

In the Middle East, the film benefited from Eid holidays, with an estimated USD 500K approx first day. These numbers can go a bit higher once the actuals come, which are delayed due to the holiday period. In New Zealand, particularly in the Fiji Islands, comedies generally overperform, and the Housefull franchise has a stellar record, with the second & fourth films becoming the highest-grossing grossers ever at the time of their release. The film grossed NZD 80K on its first day, which is the seventh highest ever for a Hindi film in the market, on par with Jawan and ahead of films like Tiger 3 and Dunki.

The First Day Overseas Box Office Collections of Housefull 5 are as follows:



Area Gross United States USD 210,000 Canada USD 115,000 Australia USD 95,000 New Zealand USD 50,000 Middle East USD 500,000 United Kingdom USD 130,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,250,000

