BTS’ Jungkook’s stock theft: All we know including possible acquaintance involvement, cryptocurrency use, and BIGHIT MUSIC’s stance

BTS' Jungkook is making headlines again—but this time, it’s not for his record-breaking music. According to Biz Hankook on March 22, 2025, the Standing Next To You singer became the latest target of an illegal scheme. A perpetrator tried to seize Jungkook's HYBE shares, which is approximately KRW 8.44 billion (around USD 5.76 million).

On January 6, 2024, while Jungkook was undergoing basic military training after enlisting, the illegal cryptocurrency transactions occurred. According to Biz Korea, the offender opened three illegal securities accounts in Jungkook's name. They sold and transferred 33,500 shares of HYBE through these accounts. 33,000 of these shares, valued at roughly KRW 8.32 billion (roughly USD 5.67 million), were moved to another securities account in Jungkook's name. A third party purchased 500 shares, which were worth approximately KRW 126 million (approximately USD 86,000).

As soon as the illicit activity came to light, in March 2024, BTS' Jungkook filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim the 500 shares that were sold to a third party. "There was no valid stock transfer agreement, and Jungkook is merely a victim of identity theft," the Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of Jungkook in February 2025. The third party was ordered by the Seoul court to finally return the 500 shares. The shares were exchanged for 20,000 USDT (a cryptocurrency based on the US dollar) from the third party. At first, the third party challenged the court's decision, but they withdrew their appeal in March 2025, confirming the verdict in Jungkook's favor.

Advertisement

Even after the court victory, the true identity thief remains unidentified. Jungkook's financial information, including his identification, securities accounts, and bank passwords, it is speculated that someone in his inner circle may have been involved. "It looks like the criminal had access to all of Jungkook's financial information," said a securities firm representative. Attempts to move money outside of stocks were even made.

BigHit Music, BTS' Jungkook's agency, confirmed the news about illegal cryptocurrency use. The agency stated they are well aware of the situation and are actively working to resolve it.

As per Koreaboo, BigHit Music stated, “As soon as the company and the artist became aware of the criminal act, we immediately took measures to stop payments to the account and restore it to its original state, thereby preventing any actual damage. In addition to legal action, we also prepared measures to strengthen the security of the artist’s personal information and device-related information to prevent a recurrence.”