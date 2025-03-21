BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu's dining pics leaked by alleged restaurant employee; fans say ‘he must be so...’

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu were recently seen enjoying a meal together at a barbecue restaurant in Itaewon. While the unexpected sighting of the two idols initially excited fans, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse after a restaurant employee reportedly ignored Jungkook’s request for privacy and shared a photo of them online.

The image, which circulated on social media, was allegedly posted by an employee of the establishment, who also included a detailed caption describing Jungkook and Mingyu’s visit. In the post, the employee expressed excitement about meeting the two artists in person, noting that they refrained from directly asking Jungkook for a photo, assuming that military regulations prohibited him from posing for pictures while serving in the army.

However, what truly infuriated fans was a follow-up comment from the same employee, where they admitted that Jungkook had specifically asked them not to post his photo, as he wanted to visit the restaurant regularly without attracting unwanted attention.

This revelation triggered an immediate backlash from fans, who condemned the blatant disregard for Jungkook’s privacy. Many pointed out that despite his polite and reasonable request, his personal space was once again violated, reigniting long-standing concerns about the treatment of celebrities in public spaces.

Over the years, Jungkook has been a frequent victim of privacy breaches, including sasaeng (obsessive fan) behavior, unauthorized photos being taken without his consent, and even instances where his travel details were leaked. This latest incident has only intensified frustrations among fans, who have been consistently advocating for stricter boundaries regarding the personal lives of idols.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with messages demanding that both the restaurant and its employees be held accountable for the violation of Jungkook’s privacy. Many fans also expressed disappointment at the continued trend of celebrities being unable to enjoy normal activities without the fear of being photographed or their whereabouts being exposed.

Supporters emphasized that while public figures understand the nature of their fame, they still deserve respect and the ability to engage in private moments without intrusion. As the controversy continues to grow, many are calling for better regulations to protect artists from similar breaches in the future.