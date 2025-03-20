BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's photos from Itaewon hangout session go viral; fans voice concern over artists' privacy

Jungkook is alleged to have been spending his military break having fun in concerts and by socializing with his industry friends. In a recent spotting, on March 20, the BTS maknae was seen hanging out with his 97-liner bestie Mingyu in Itaewon, the place known to be popular among youngsters for its lively atmosphere. An X-user shared the picture of the two online intending to provide an update about the artists; however, many fans have criticized the move, but many have criticized it, feeling it invades their private lives.

The viral photos of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BTS' Jungkook show them dining at a restaurant in Itaewon. The photos created great buzz on social media platforms like X and Instagram. Although the exact date of their outing hasn't been mentioned by the original poster, fans suspect it to be a recent occurrence, due to Mingyu's hairstyle in the photos matching his current look. The union thrilled many fans, who expressed happiness on seeing the close friends enjoying each other's company and having an unwinding session amid their busy schedules.

It was the reaction of one group of people; however, some other fans expressed their concerns over the fact that the photos were taken during their personal time, and allegedly were an invasion of their privacy. They urged netizens to "LEAVE THEM ALONE" and let them "have their own time" without any disturbance or unwanted attention. They even called the origin poster a "total creep" for taking the photos without their consent. Another X-user wrote, "Seriously, why do people keep stalking him? It’s so creepy they need to leave him alone."

Another concerned fan wrote, "If you saw JK, good for you, but don't post his pic on Twitter. Lately, he's even covering his eyes. Even though I want any content about him, I feel bad for him. It's obvious that he's saying, I don't want this." This indicated the BTS member's alleged attending of aespa's second encore concert on March 16. A circulated photo of the person considered to be Jungkook indicated that they didn't want to be noticed by others.