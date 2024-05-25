I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9: Lloyd To Be Gravely Injured; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Jade is actually a demon named Guisarme. As a result, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 will see an exciting battle between mage and demon. With the upcoming episode’s release just around the corner, fans can expect Lloyd to be facing his greatest foe yet. Don’t miss the episode and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9: release date and where to stream

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. For viewers around the world, this equates to a daytime launch on Monday, May 27, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please note that precise release times may vary according to different time zones.

Japanese viewers can catch the episode airing on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X upon its release. International audiences can stream I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 7 on Crunchyroll and Netflix, ensuring access to the latest developments in the series worldwide.

Expected plot of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 will be titled The Calamity Named Guisarme, as seen in the preview. The episode will likely feature an intense battle against Guisarme, as the demons and Guisarme have all clearly come out unscathed after Lloyd’s devastating attack.

Additionally, Lloyd will be stabbed with a large magic spear during the fight in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9. However, considering Lloyd's nature, he may be faking the injury to lower Guisarme's guard or taking the hit deliberately to analyze the magic before heal himself quickly.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 8 recap

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 8 is titled I'm Going To Meet Jade. The episode beginsa just as the letter from Jade arrives at the Assassin's Guild, inviting them to Lordost's castle. Lloyd notes that the letter was teleported directly to the guild, suggesting that Jade has gained control over his Blighted mana and hinting at potential danger.

Deciding to join them to meet Jade, Lloyd uses his magic to fly the Assassin's Guild towards the castle. However, the guild members struggle to keep up with the speed, prompting them to stop and rest before deciding to walk the remaining distance. While resting, Lloyd falls asleep.

The guild members, grateful for his assistance thus far, decide to scout Lordost castle without him to ensure it is safe before bringing him along. Grim accompanies them in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9. He insists that while Lloyd is safe alone, the guild members might not be. He also reasons that Lloyd would be furious if anything happened to them.

Upon their arrival at the castle, the guild members are welcomed with a celebration. Jade greets them warmly, and they settle into the festivities, relieved to see Jade seemingly safe. However, when they begin questioning Jade about his abilities and his prolonged absence, the atmosphere shifts dramatically.

The castle's inhabitants and Jade all lose their cheerful demeanor and smile eerily. Jade uses magic to force the guild members to kneel, revealing his indifference towards them. Apparition-like entities also come out of the inhabitants' bodies around them. Sensing something amiss, Grim attacks Jade in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9.

Grim is easily repelled and kicked away from the castle, landing near Lloyd, who has just woken up. Inside the castle, the entity masquerading as Jade reveals his true, sinister nature. He mocks the guild members, disclosing that everyone around them at the castle is a demon he brought from the Underworld.

Galilea realizes that the demons are Psychic Lifeforms capable of possessing humans. The entity, now known as 'Lord Guisarme,' explains that he has been trying to possess Jade due to his powerful teleportation ability and eventually succeeded after wearing down Jade's psyche in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9.

The guild members are devastated by the loss of their leader and friend. The demons express their eagerness to possess the guild members. When Ren angrily protests, Guisarme cruelly kicks her away, destroying a hairpin gifted by the original Jade.

As he picks her up in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9, he notices the magical engravings on their bodies, courtesy of Lloyd, which help them control their powers. Annoyed, he demands to know who tampered with his 'property' and uses magic to force Ren to reveal the information.

Ren resists by biting her tongue as Guisarme continues his interrogation. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 concludes with Lloyd arriving at the castle, launching a powerful attack on the demons while simultaneously placing protective barriers around the guild members.

For more updates on the fate of the Assassin’s Guild in the I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

