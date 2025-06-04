One Piece Chapter 1151 Brief Spoilers: Luffy And Chopper Save Gaban As Imu’s Haki Destroys Elbaph—DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1151 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘I Understand Now. The cover story shows Yamato winning a sumo match against Urashima’s brother, with Kawamatsu seen observing in the background.

The chapter then picks up immediately following the events of the previous chapter, with Elbaph continuing to descend into chaos under Imu’s control. The battlefield grows increasingly dangerous as Imu transforms more Giants into demon-like beings. At the same time, new nightmare monsters continue to spawn from the minds of Elbaph's terrified children.

Killingham’s hybrid form and Gaban’s survival revealed

The One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers introduce Killingham’s hybrid appearance—he now sports a human face with sharp, spiked teeth. Amid the destruction, a short flashback also shows how Chopper saved Scopper Gaban using his Guard Point technique.

As Luffy reunites with the group, he senses Gaban’s presence alongside an overwhelming burst of Conqueror’s Haki. Chopper and others then confirm that “Ya-san” is indeed Scopper Gaban, a former member of the Roger Pirates. While someone states Gaban was Roger’s third strongest, Gaban himself confidently asserts he was second strongest.

Straw Hats prepare to counterattack Imu’s assault

Imu then unleashes yet another wave of Conqueror’s Haki across Elbaph in the One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers, devastating the surrounding area and shocking everyone present. Luffy senses the attack’s origin and declares he finally understands what’s happening.

As the situation becomes increasingly dire, the Straw Hats, including Zoro and Sanji, regroup. In the final moments of the chapter, Loki receives gratitude from Mosa and asserts that his power is still needed for what’s to come.

The chapter will then close with everyone preparing for direct confrontation with Imu. The One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers conclude stating that the manga will be on break next week, with Chapter 1152 expected to release after a one-week hiatus.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

