Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan 1st look cast a spell: Ananya Panday and others can’t look away

It’s the season of fresh pairings in Bollywood. And here’s a new on-screen jodi that has sparked curiosity in fans ever since the movie was announced. If you haven’t guessed it till now, let us tell you that we are talking about Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. They are all set to dazzle the silver screens with their chemistry in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and their first poster itself is painting the town red. Star kids like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others unite to cheer for the budding star.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor shared the first poster of their upcoming movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The poster is screaming love from all angles, and we bet fans cannot wait to watch their chemistry on the big screens.

The actress looks lovely in a red, thigh-high slit, sparkly skirt and a similar-colored crop top. The 12th Fail star, on the other hand, looks rugged in a coat and jeans. The duo is seated on a merry-go-round horse facing each other, and we can already see sparks flying.

Well, as much as fans are showering their love in the comments section, Shanaya’s BFF gang has united to cheer for her as well. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories, shared the poster and wrote, “can’t waittttt” with a crying and a love-struck emoji.

Ananya Panday too shared the poster and wrote, “Booked!! Seated!! Excited” with two love-struck, one crying, and one evil eye emoji.

Shanaya's sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, too, couldn't contain their excitement and wrote on their stories, "Shanaya" with a heart, love struck and fire emoji, and "Ahhhhhh" with three evil eye emojis, respectively.

In the comments section, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, who recently made her debut with Azaad, wrote, “Yayyy congratrulations” with four red heart emojis.

Abhay Verma, with whom Shanaya has recently wrapped a film, wrote, “This poster represents a lot of Dreams! Can’t fathom how magical the film’s going to be” with a love-struck and red heart emoji.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a sincere labour of love. The film’s emotional depth is beautifully complemented by Vishal Mishra’s soulful music, enriching the storytelling. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under the banner of Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan aims to bring a contemporary yet deeply heartfelt love story to the screen.

