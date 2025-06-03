Wind Breaker Chapter 181: Sakura’s Doubts Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled ‘Yugo Wanijima,’ begins with Wanijima addressing Sakura. He mentions how often Togame talks about him, and encourages Sakura to remain close to Togame. Sakura, confused, asks who Wanijima is. Before he can get an answer, Choji Tomiyama, Umemiya, and others arrive.

Tomiyama introduces Wanijima as a dependable friend and confirms his return to Shishitoren. The group reveals Wanijima ranks third strongest among them. After moving to The Cage, Togame praises Sakura’s potential, but Sakura appears visibly unsettled by the remark about him becoming Furin’s top.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 181

Wind Breaker Chapter 181 is likely to begin with Togame asking about Sakura’s sudden discomfort. Sakura will likely clarify the situation as he confronts his current feelings about the idea of becoming Furin’s strongest. He may mention a shift in his priorities or a growing uncertainty.

Suo, Nirei, and Umemiya may then join them, leading to a larger discussion at The Cage. This gathering could trigger the start of Sakura’s backstory, or at minimum, hint at unresolved issues tied to his past and his motivations for joining Furin.

Wind Breaker Chapter 181: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 181 is set to be released on June 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga website, which is the official platform for reading the series in English. Currently, the manga service is only available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil.

Wind Breaker Chapter 181 can be enjoyed through both the mobile app and website. Fans have the option of accessing free chapters on the platform, though these lag behind the latest releases. Weekly updates for the free chapters are available every Wednesday.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

