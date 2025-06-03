One Piece Chapter 1151: Luffy To Save Jarul—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘Domi Reversi,’ Imuis is seen controlling Gunko’s body to unleash Conqueror's Haki. This knocks out several Elbaph giants and children. Meanwhile, Sommers begins to slowly heal from Gaban’s earlier attack. Robin struggles to escape and save the Owl Library.

Dorry and Brogy attack Imu, prompting Imu to declare them Elbaph’s new kings. Using Devil’s Contract, Imu transforms Dorry, Brogy, and nearby Giant Warrior Pirates into demonic forms equal in size to Ancient Giants. Imu then commands these new demons to eliminate Jarul.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1151

One Piece Chapter 1151 will likely follow Imu’s demon army as they advance toward Jarul. Though some Elbaph giants will resist, they will be quickly overwhelmed. Upon reaching Jarul, the demonic Dorry and Brogy will likely push him to the brink of death.

Just before Jarul falls, Luffy, Loki, and allies from the Underworld should arrive to confront the corrupted giants. The chapter is likely to end with Luffy vowing to defeat Imu and revealing knowledge of King Harald’s murder, leading into Loki’s flashback

One Piece Chapter 1151: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1151 is scheduled to launch on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, June 8, during daylight hours, depending on their time zone. Fans should check local timings to confirm availability.

To read One Piece Chapter 1151, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the latest chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Fans can also find a physical copy of the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 28.

