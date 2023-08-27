Are Stray Kids' Lee Know and NMIXX's Sullyoon dating? Netizens react hilariously to speculations

Lee Know of Stray Kids and NMIXX's Sullyoon caught up in dating rumors as a short clip of the stars together went around the internet. Given the two are co-anchors for a music show, many fans laughed off the speculations and South Korean netizens also made comments as to why this situation could be false. Read below to understand how the rumors about the JYP Entertainment artists started.

Are Stray Kids' Lee Know and NMIXX's Sullyoon dating?

The Stray Kids member and NMIXX's Sullyoon are rumored to be in a relationship as a video of the two enjoying a performance together was shared on TikTok. During the clip, it is visible that the O.O singer was laughing around her sunbaenim and sharing a conversation with him. The speculations of their relationship led to hilarious reactions from fans all over the world. Fans did not find the said evidence strong enough to prove that something was going on between the idols. On the August 12 episode of the Music Core Ulsan Summer Festival, artists like ZEROBASEONE, IVE, NMIXX, xikers, STAYC, Taeyong of NCT, KWON EUNBI, ITZY, and more performed. The 5-Star singer and the Love Me Like This singers have been co-anchoring the Show! Music Core has been together since April 2023 alongside Jungwoo of NCT. Sullyoon joined the idols on April 8 and all three artists have shown great chemistry since then.

Fans' Reaction

After the clip went around TikTok, the fans shared their thoughts and opinions on the dating rumors involving Lee Know and Sullyoon. Netizens laughed off the video as it was too short to be considered evidence of their relationship. Many netizens also shared that the two seem close to each other as they come from the same agency, known as JYP Entertainment. Other fans also pointed out that Jungwoo of NCT, the third MC of the music show was also present besides Sullyoon and Lee Know and also how it was funny that only the two were focused on them. They were enjoying STAYC's performance at the show and were having the time of their lives and the rumors became a source of memes for the fandom of the K-pop groups Stray Kids and NMIXX.

