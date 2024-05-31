Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean movie that will be released soon. The sci-fi-romantic film stars Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and more in prominent roles. However, ahead of its premiere, stills from the movie have been released, creating anticipation among fans. The characters are shown in various atmospheres and each of them tells a different story.

Wonderland releases new stills featuring various cast members

On May 31, 2024, the production team behind the upcoming movie Wonderland released new stills featuring the stellar cast. In the pictures, Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Sik, and Jung Yu Mi appear in their respective roles. Bae Suzy is seen in a rather tense expression which could mean that she is suffering emotionally. Gong Yoo on the other hand is in the driver’s seat of the car indicating that he has arrived at the facility that will change his life forever.

On the other hand, Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi appear with the heartiest smiles welcoming people into their company to avail the facility to meet with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Tang Wei is seen hugging her beloved daughter after reuniting with her through the AI technology. Previously, many more stills and teasers have been released which provides an overview of the plot.

More about the upcoming movie Wonderland

The ensemble cast of the film is led by Park Bo Gum as Tae Ju, who falls into a coma following an unfortunate incident. Bae Suzy as Jeong In is the female lead who serves as Tae Ju’s romantic interest and stays beside him during his vegetative state.

However, she arrives at a facility that creates a fake version of him so that she is able to meet him again. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik takes up the coordinator's role responsible for running the company, and Jung Yu Mi is his partner, who also looks after the stimulated world.

Tang Wei will also be appearing in the movie as the deceased wife but somehow her AI version gains consciousness. Gong Yoo will be making a cameo where he takes up the role of a man who lost his wife. Directed and written by Kim Tae Yong, the movie is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024.

