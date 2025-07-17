Will Jennifer Lopez Marry Again After 3 Failed Attempts With Ben Affleck and More? Singer-Actress Reacts

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it real with her fans, and making it clear that she may be done walking down the aisle for good. During a stop on her Up All Night tour, the singer responded to a bold fan holding up a sign that read, “JLo, marry me?” Lopez read it aloud into her microphone and offered a candid reply: “I think I’m done with that. Yeah, I tried that a few times,” she said while shaking her head.

The comment quickly caught attention, especially given Lopez’s history with marriage. She has tied the knot four times, with her most recent marriage to actor and director Ben Affleck ending earlier this year.

Four marriages, one clear decision

Jennifer Lopez’s first marriage was to Ojani Noa, a former waiter she met in Miami. They wed in 1997 but divorced just 11 months later. In 2001, she married backup dancer Cris Judd after meeting him on the set of her Love Don’t Cost a Thing music video. That marriage also ended quickly, with the divorce finalized in 2003.

Her third marriage was to singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple were friends for years before tying the knot, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. They separated in 2011, and the divorce was finalized in 2014, as per DailyMail.

In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, Lopez reflected on the end of that marriage, saying, “When my [third] marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn't the dream that I had hoped for. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

Here’s what happened with Ben Affleck

Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2021, nearly two decades after they first called off their engagement in 2004. The pair got married in July 2022. However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second anniversary, and the split was finalized in January 2025.

Despite their breakup, Affleck has spoken positively about Lopez. At The Accountant 2 premiere, he told Entertainment Tonight, “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They're wonderful. She’s an enormously important, tremendous person with a lot of integrity, who I adore and am grateful to.”

Aside from her marriages, Lopez was also engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The couple ended their engagement in April 2021, shortly before she reconnected with Affleck.

