Katy Perry Gets Emotional Over Orlando Bloom Split at Inglewood Concert: 'You’re Gonna Make Me Sing This...'

Katy Perry appeared to acknowledge her recent split from Orlando Bloom during her concert in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, July 15. While fulfilling a fan request, Perry performed Not Like the Movies, a song she originally wrote after her first divorce. The pop star hinted at her current emotional state before launching into the ballad.

Advertisement

“You’re gonna make me sing this song in this time in my life?” Perry asked the crowd, according to PEOPLE. “OK, we’ll do it! Because you voted for it.”

She added context to the fan-voted song selection, saying, “I let you choose the song tonight because I like to pick an album for every country that I go to and for the U.S.A., I picked Teenage Dream because U.S.A., you could be a teenage dream baby. You better get it together. I’ll always have that feeling for you.”

Katy Perry’s candid moment on stage

Before singing Not Like the Movies, Perry reflected on its origin. “This next song I wrote in my 20s…after my first divorce,” she shared, referring to her split from Russell Brand in 2012. Then, in a more lighthearted tone, she joked, “I’ll try and hold my composure while I sing it a week before my period.”

Advertisement

Her remarks, though humorous, hinted at the personal nature of the performance. While Perry didn’t mention Orlando Bloom by name, fans took her comments and song choice as a subtle reference to their recent breakup.

Here’s what we know about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s split

In June, US Weekly reported that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had ended their engagement after nearly a decade of being together. A source told US Weekly, “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The couple first got together in 2016, broke up briefly in 2017, and reunited in 2018. Bloom proposed in 2019. Perry later shared that during their initial split, they weren’t on the same page. “We weren’t really in it from day one,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2024. “He was, in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy…I was fresh out of a relationship.”

Advertisement

Despite the breakup, Perry and Bloom continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. According to a second insider quoted by US Weekly, the two remain in regular contact and are focused on co-parenting. The source shared that Orlando had brought Daisy to visit Katy on tour before he attended Jeff and Lauren Bezos’ wedding.

ALSO READ: Jessica Alba ‘Enjoying Being Single Again’ After Cash Warren Split: Casually Dating and Filming With Orlando Bloom