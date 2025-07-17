Will Ram Charan kickstart New Year with next movie? Peddi's November 2025 wrap-up plans raise questions

Ram Charan is currently working on Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film, slated to release on March 27, 2026, is likely to wrap up the RRR actor’s portions by November this year.

Ram Charan to finish Peddi by November 2025?

According to a report by Telugu Chitralu, Peddi is expected to wrap the shoot, including patchworks, by the end of November 2025. The first copy edit of the film will be ready by the 4th week of December this year.

With Ram Charan finishing the works for his sports action drama, he is expected to kickstart his next movie at the beginning of 2026. While working on his new film, he will also be attending the promotional works for Peddi.

However, as of now, this is just a report, and an official confirmation is to be made by the makers.

Which movie will Ram Charan work on next?

Initially, it was reported that Ram Charan will be appearing in the lead role next for director Sukumar’s movie, tentatively titled RC17. However, in a recent interview, producer Naga Vamsi revealed Charan will work with him on a movie.

While more details about the venture haven’t been revealed, the film will be a quick venture as the Sukumar directorial needs more time to be materialized. With an official announcement pending, we’ll have to wait and see what Charan’s next flick would be.

Ram Charan’s next movie

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama told the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Charan played dual roles alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about Peddi, the sports actioner directed by Buchi Babu Sana features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture in Telugu after Devara. Apart from the leads, the film has Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing a pivotal role.

