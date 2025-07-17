Is Salman Khan unable to do action scenes at 59? Battle of Galwan star talks about 'physically demanding' career

Salman Khan has been a prominent contributor to Hindi cinema for several years. He made his debut as a lead with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Salman has been actively working in the action genre for over two decades, with movies such as Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and others.

At 59, the superstar, who is gearing up for Battle of Galwan, feels that training for action scenes is now 'physically demanding'.

Salman Khan finds training for action scenes tougher

During a conversation with the press at an event, Salman Khan recently spoke about his much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan. The 59-year-old superstar shared that training for intense action scenes has been "physically demanding" and that it gets more difficult every year.

Remembering his earlier days, Salman noted that he would train himself in one or two weeks. "Now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," the Battle of Galwan star told PTI.

Salman Khan calls Battle of Galwan a 'very difficult' film

In the same event, Salman Khan further spoke about how his perspective of shooting for Battle of Galwan has changed in a few months. Salman recalled that when he signed on to the film, he found the upcoming war drama "amazing." However, it has been a "very difficult" movie for him to do.

Discussing the challenges of shooting in the high-altitude region, Salman shared that he will be in Ladakh for 20 days and will spend 7-8 days filming in cold water for his role. The superstar will be filming for the movie this month.

A brief about Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan movie

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash held between Indian and Chinese troops. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie delves into India's bravery as the nation fought a battle against China without a bullet.

In Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan plays the main role of an army soldier, late Colonel B. Santosh Babu. Actress Chitrangda Singh is cast as the female lead in the movie.

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar, earlier this year. The action drama co-starred Rashmika Mandanna.

