Janaki V v/s State of Kerala X review: 9 tweets you must check out if planning to watch Suresh Gopi, Anupama's legal drama

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role, released in theaters on July 17, 2025. As the legal drama hits the big screens, here’s what netizens have to say about the movie.

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala Twitter review

Talking about their reactions to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, one user said, “Below Average One. A Typical R**e Victim Based Investigation Thriller, which is Templated & Typical Having No Impacts or Engaging Elements. 10 Minutes Before Interval Were Only Good Momentsalso Worst Dialogue & Performances from cast. TOTALLY 2/5.”

Another user said, “SG and Anupama were great and the first half was also good. However, the film went downward in the second half.” (translated from Malayalam).

A netizen underlined the movie’s lack of depth and said, “J.S.K (Janaki vs State of Kerala). R**e survivor vs State sounds powerful, but the film totally lacks impact. No depth, no freshness. Suresh Gopi feels force-fitted, dialogues are cringe, and the whole thing just drags. Not satisfied.”

Here’s what netizens have to say about Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

From the initial reactions that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), it seems that the movie failed to impress the audiences. With mostly negative and mixed reviews, we’ll have to wait and see how it performs at the box office.

About Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala (JSK) is a Malayalam-language legal drama featuring the story of Janaki. Set against the backdrop of Kerala’s legal system, the movie explores how a woman seeks justice after a traumatic event with the help of advocate David Abel Donovan.

As Suresh Gopi is playing the lead role, Anupama Parameswaran appears as the co-lead. Aside from them, the ensemble cast features Gopi’s son, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Shobi Thilakan, Jayan Cherthala, Kottayam Ramesh, Joy Mathew, and more in key roles.

Regarding Suresh Gopi’s future lineups, the actor-politician will next appear in movies such as Ottakkomban, Varaham, and Oru Perumgaliyattam.

Interestingly, JSK marked Anupama Parameswaran’s return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 4 years.

