Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh breaks silence on family rift rumors after her marriage: 'If someone wants...'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her beau Zaheer Iqbal last year. With reports of Sonakshi's brothers, Kussh Sinha and Luv Sinha, not being present during her wedding, many speculated that there was a rift in the Sinha family at the time. A year later, Kussh has finally broken his silence about the rumors and admitted that he attended the wedding.

Kussh Sinha talks about rift rumors in family after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage

In a new interview with Zoom, Kussh Sinha confirmed that he was present at his sister, Sonakshi Sinha's, wedding with Zaheer Iqbal last year. Kussh also opened up about rift rumors, saying that they don't affect him.

Kussh further addressed the viral speculation that he and his brother, Luv, didn't attend the wedding. He shared that there was some "random chatter" about the rift. "If someone wants to bring this up, it's their agenda. I have nothing to do with it," he added.

Talking about Luv Sinha's absence from Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, Kussh Sinha shared that everyone is allowed to have their "individual stunts".

Kussh Sinha on supporting Sonakshi Sinha's decisions

Kussh Sinha then spoke about how he respects his sister, Sonakshi Sinha's, decisions. Kussh shared that she is an adult and allowed to make her own choices. He also revealed his equation with brother-in-law Zaheer Iqbal by saying that it is all okay.

All about Sonakshi Sinha's marriage and her upcoming movie

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before they decided to get married. They registered their marriage in a civil ceremony on June 23, 2024. The couple later had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated in the 2022 film Double XL, which also starred actress Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and actress Poonam Sinha.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Nikita Roy, which is set for release on July 18, 2025. Interestingly, it is her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut. She is best known for movies such as Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and more.

