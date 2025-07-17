Why did Lee Min Ho fear returning to movie scene? Omniscient Reader: The Prophet star reacts to 9-year hiatus

After dominating the small screen for years, Lee Min Ho is finally returning to theaters with Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. This marks his first major movie role in over a decade. He was last seen in Chinese movie Bounty Hunters (2016).

In a new interview, the global star candidly discussed his reasons for stepping back from films. He also talked about the pressure he feels with this comeback, and the challenge of taking on one of Korea’s most beloved fictional characters.

Why Lee Min Ho stayed away from films for so long

Despite maintaining his A-list status with globally popular dramas like Pachinko, Lee Min Ho admits he purposely avoided movies. “In my 20s, I realized the movies I truly loved were emotionally deep and weighty. I didn’t want to rush into that space too early.” he shared.

His decade-long absence from the big screen wasn’t due to lack of offers, but rather a personal decision. “Honestly, it feels like a lot of pressure,” he revealed, “Movies have a clear metric for success ticket sales. So it feels like I’m waiting to be judged.”

Why did he choose Omniscient Reader?

Lee Min Ho’s return project is no casual choice. Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, an adaptation of a wildly popular webnovel and webtoon, drew him in for its message and scale. Lee Min Ho was drawn to Omniscient Reader for its reflection of the “microcosm of society.” He felt the story carried a powerful message about unity in an increasingly disconnected world.

Lee Min Ho tackles pressure of playing stoic hero in Omniscient Reader

In the film, Lee plays Yoo Joong Hyuk, a powerful and stoic protagonist from the novel within the story. Taking on the role of Joong Hyuk came with its own set of challenges. The character is depicted as a near-perfect hero: strong, composed, and exceptionally smart. Lee Min Ho said, “That was the biggest hurdle. The expectations are enormous.”

Rather than leaning into the character’s surface-level coolness, Lee focused on conveying the emotional strain of someone burdened with saving the world. While many described the character as cool and composed, Lee Min Ho saw him as a figure driven by deep desperation. He believed, “The more desperation we showed, the more believable it would be.”

About Omniscient Reader

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy follows Kim Dok Ja, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. He’s an ordinary man who finds himself inside the world of his favorite fantasy novel. As the only person who knows how the story unfolds, Kim becomes humanity’s unlikely hope.

Lee Min Ho’s Yoo Joong Hyuk is the original protagonist of the novel. The two must join forces, despite clashing ideals, to prevent the apocalypse. The movie is set for a theatrical release on July 23, 2025.

