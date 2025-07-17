Why did Rowoon postpone his July military enlistment? All about upcoming reassessment

Plans for SF9’s Rowoon’s military enlistment have unexpectedly changed. He will no longer be enlisting in the South Korean military on July 21, 2025 as originally scheduled. On July 17, his agency FNC Entertainment officially announced that the idol-turned-actor's enlistment has been temporarily delayed. The decision came after the results of a recent pre-enlistment physical examination.

Rowoon had been preparing to join as an active-duty soldier. But the standard pre-enlistment check, conducted under the guidelines of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), raised concerns that require further medical review. As a result, Rowoon received a Grade 7 classification. It is a designation that mandates a re-examination.

Rowoon receives Grade 7 in pre-enlistment exam

According to FNC, the MMA began conducting pre-enlistment physical examinations two weeks ahead of each scheduled enlistment starting this month. During Rowoon’s check-up, he was issued a Grade 7 result. It signifies uncertainty regarding his medical eligibility and defers enlistment until further assessment.

The agency explained that due to the result, Rowoon’s enlistment has been postponed. He has already filed an appeal and will undergo a reassessment in early August.

Rowoon’s commitment to serve remains firm

Despite the delay, Rowoon has expressed a clear intention to fulfill his national duty. FNC added, “He hopes to confirm that there are no issues with fulfilling his mandatory service and to enlist as an active-duty soldier as soon as possible,” as quoted by Soompi.

The agency clarified that the reason for the re-examination involves private medical information. FNC added, “We are unable to disclose the details.” They asked for the public’s understanding.

Fans praise Rowoon’s responsible approach

FNC concluded its statement by assuring fans that they will provide further updates once Rowoon's new enlistment schedule is confirmed. As news broke about the postponement, social media platforms gets flooded with heartfelt messages from fans across the globe.

They express concern for Rowoon’s health but applaud his transparent and responsible handling of the situation. Many also praised his resolve to serve despite the unexpected complications. They emphasise that his well-being should come first.

Supporters now await news on whether he will be cleared to proceed with active-duty enlistment in the near future. Many hope to see him enlist safely and successfully when the time is right.

