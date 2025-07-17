IDID locks September debut: All we know about IVE's agency STARSHIP Entertainment's new 8-member boy band

STARSHIP Entertainment is set to debut their first boy band in 5 years, following Cravity. The 8-member boy band called IDID will officially enter the K-pop sphere, two months after the release of their predebut single, as reported by K-media Korea JoongAng Daily on July 17. The new group was formed through the survival show Debut’s Plan : NewKids and the final line-up was announced on the show's last episode, which aired on May 5, 2025.

IDID confirms date for debut in K-pop industry

The upcoming boy band IDID has been generating significant excitement due to the members' music prowess and striking visuals. It echoed STARSHIP Entertainment's successful formula seen with their latest girl group, KiiiKiii. With a debut slated for September 15, IDID has already captured fans' attention, following the release of their pre-debut track, What did you do yesterday? on July 24.

As the agency houses successful acts including IVE and MONSTA X, high hopes are set for IDID's future prospects.

Meet the eight members of IDID

IDID is the fourth boy band formed by the agency, following Boyfriend, Monsta X and Cravity. It's members include– Jang Yong Hoon (20), Kim Min Jae (19), Park Won Bin (19), Park Jun Hwan (18), Chu Yoo Chan (18), Park Seong Hyeon (17), Jeong Se Min (16) and Baek Jun Hyuk (16). The members were selected through a combination of fan voting and board decisions.

Jeong Se Min was saved by fan votes, while Park Jun Hwan and Park Seong Hyeon were chosen by the board. The group's captivating visuals have sparked considerable excitement, with one X user commenting, "They all look like they walked out of a webtoon." The distinctive name of the boy band also piqued curiosity. As explained by STARSHIP, the name IDID (pronounced as I did) embodies the concept that the group's members have "already succeeded.”

