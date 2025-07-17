Saare Jahan Se Accha Release Date Out: Here's when and where you can watch Pratik Gandhi's spy series

Actor Pratik Gandhi gained prominence after starring in the 2020 web series Scam 1992, based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. He was last seen in the biographical film Phule, released earlier this year. Pratik is now gearing up for the Netflix series, Saare Jahan Se Accha. The release date of the spy series has been announced. Here's when you can watch Saare Jahan Se Accha on OTT.

Saare Jahan Se Accha to be released on this date

In a collaborative post with Pratik Gandhi, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared a video while announcing the release date of Saare Jahan Se Accha. The video features Pratik, who can be heard saying, "Ek spy ke liye har choti detail important hoti hai, hamare mission ka success or failure isi par depend karta hai."

"Target hai dushman desh...Aur goal, unki zameen par jaakar unhe nuclear power banne se rokna..." he adds.

According to the announcement, the spy series will be released on Netflix from August 13, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

"Kuch jung itihaas ke panno mein nahi milengi. Azaadi ke mahine mein, saare files unclassified ho jayengi. Watch Saare Jahan Se Accha, out 13 August, only on Netflix," the caption of the post reads.

All you need to know about Saare Jahan Se Accha

Created by Gaurav Shukla, Saare Jahan Se Accha delves into a story about wits, morality, and secrets in the world of Indian intelligence. In the series, Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Vishnu Shankar, an Indian intelligence officer on a mission to defeat his counterpart across the border while sabotaging their nuclear program.

Set in the 1970s, the series also features actors such as Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

The teaser of Saare Jahan Se Accha was released in February this year. It is helmed by Sumit Purohit.

Pratik Gandhi's work front

Pratik Gandhi has previously worked in movies like Madgaon Express and Do Aur Do Pyaar. His other notable works include Scam 1992, Dedh Bigha Zameen, Agni, and Dhoom Dhaam. Pratik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming biographical drama, Gandhi, based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

