Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson's Kids to Party Together? Rapper Reacts to Baby News With Elsie Hewitt

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t hold back his excitement after Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced they are expecting a baby together. The surprise baby news dropped on Wednesday, July 16, via Instagram, where Hewitt posted a photo revealing her pregnancy. In the comments, MGK, who recently became a dad again, chimed in with a playful message: “These playdates bout to hittttt.”

Advertisement

The comment was short but made headlines, especially considering the duo’s long-standing friendship and shared journey in the spotlight.

Friendship that goes beyond Hollywood

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson have known each other since 2017, when they first met on the set of Wild ‘N Out. Their bond deepened while filming The Dirt in 2019. In a 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show, MGK said, “He’s like my best friend but also like a little brother…That’s like the dream. Pete’s like that for me.”

Their friendship has been marked by both public appearances and private support during personal challenges. MGK joined Davidson at a Los Angeles event in October 2024, marking Pete’s first public appearance since his mental health treatment.

Here’s why fans are loving this moment

Fans quickly noticed MGK’s comment and flooded the post with love and laughing emojis. Many appreciated the warm friendship between the two stars and were excited at the thought of their kids growing up together. One fan wrote, “Playdates with MGK and Pete’s babies? That’s iconic already.”

Advertisement

Davidson has openly talked about wanting to be a father. In a past interview on Hart to Heart, he shared, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid…I’m so excited for that chapter.”

Machine Gun Kelly recently welcomed his second daughter, Saga Blade, with ex Megan Fox in March 2025. He’s also father to 15-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Speaking to ABC7, MGK reflected on parenting Casie: “It opened up the side of myself that I needed to stay alive to this point.”

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Announce First Pregnancy: Comedian Has 'Grown Up' After Past Experiences