Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni’s Deposition Postponed to THIS Date Amid Ongoing Legal Battle, Here’s Why

Blake Lively’s deposition date in the Justin Baldoni case has been postponed. The proceedings will now take place on July 31. According to media reports, the decision to push back the date was taken after Jed Wallace, a social media guru, was dismissed from the lawsuit due to jurisdiction issues.

Advertisement

Because Wallace was dismissed without prejudice, the actress has the option to refile the lawsuit if she wishes to.

Blake Lively’s deposition date in Justin Baldoni case postponed

As the decision about the postponement of the deposition was made public, a spokesperson for the Another Simple Favor star revealed to TMZ that Lively respects the court's decision to dismiss Wallace from the case.

Adding the reason behind the judge’s ruling, the source revealed to the media portal that it "has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace's role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”

Lively’s team went on to state further that they are evaluating "numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable."

Meanwhile, ahead of the deposition in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case, the actress was granted a protective order. The judge ruled that the defendant relocate to the place decided by the mother of four.

Advertisement

In its statement, the court mentioned, "Lively is a plaintiff who has hurled serious allegations of misconduct against the Wayfarer Parties.”

They further added, "Like all defendants, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to depose Lively to develop evidence crucial to their defense. They are also entitled to choose the location of the deposition, which they did."

However, Baldoni’s lawyers accused the Age of Adaline actress of using her star power to control the deposition.

While the proceeding of the case will take place at the end of this month, the trial dates in the legal battle have been set for March 2026.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Receives Protective Order Ahead of Deposition Amid Her Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni